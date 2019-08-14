Abrogation of Article 370 a bold, historic step: Sham Lal Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: A meeting cum celebration function was held today at Akhnoor under the chairmanship of former Minister and BJP leader, Sham Lal Sharma.

While addressing the party workers, Sham Lal lauded the role of Central Government for taking bold and historic step by abrogating the Article 370. This is most welcome step as people of State were suffering since long due to controversial article. By abrogating Article 370, all the regions of the State will get justice and there will be no discrimination with them. As the youth of Jammu have suffered too much so far as the employment was concerned because major chunk of jobs in any Department were given to Kashmiri youths.

Sharma expressed happiness that both the houses of Parliament passed the resolution after a thorough discussion. While it was passed with – 2/3rd majority in Rajya Sabha, it secured the support of – 4/5th members of Lok Sabha. ‘’It speaks about the wishes of the people of the country and that is the mood of the country’ he added.

Even there used to injustice with Jammu region so far developmental works for the region were concerned. He further said that by giving UT status to Jammu and Kashmir, there will be no discrimination as Kashmir centric leaders will not have any say in allotment of funds etc rather there will be speedy development of Jammu region.

Sham said that abrogation of Article 370 is for the good of the people of both regions and all the people of the Jammu and Kashmir will be greatly benefited.

He said there will be political reservation of STs in the Assembly which will afford an opportunity to them to raise the issues of their respective areas for speedy development. The representatives of these communities expressed their gratitude and thanked to Government led by BJP.

Sham exhorted upon the workers to maintain social harmony and keep the social fabric intact as our country’s unity is in diversity.

He further said that with the abrogation of Article 370, the DPs from West Pakistan and Valmiki community who were deprived of various rights now will be able to exercise their franchise in the Assembly elections can also apply for Government jobs against the reservation and general quota. With this, they will heave a sigh of relief, he added.

Before abrogation of 370 and 35A, the girls belonging to Jammu and Kashmir if married to an outsider used to be deprived of the rights on her parental property unlike others but now with abrogation of Article 370, their rights have been restored, he said.

After conclusion of the meeting, Sham Lal Sharma, distributed National Flags amongst the workers and asked them to unfurl them on their houses and other prominent places of their areas on the Independence Day.