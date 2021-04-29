About 50 passengers airlifted between Kargil & Jammu

SRINAGAR: Airlifting of passengers between border town of Kargil and Jammu and Srinagar continued even though the national highway, connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir was through for one-way traffic on Thursday.

The highway reopened on Monday for one-way traffic after remaining closed for about four months due to accumulation of snow and avalanches. Today traffic will ply from Minamarg across the Zojila pass to Srinagar.

Chief coordinator Kargil courier Er Aamir Ali said today 49 passengers were airlifted in the courier service .

He said 2 passengers were airlifted from Kargil to Jammu in AN 32 Kargil courier. Similarly 47 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil, he added.

Er Ali said about 100 passengers were airlifted between Kargil, Jammu and Srinagar since Monday.

Several thousand passengers were airlifted between Kargil, Leh, Srinagar, Jammu and Chandigarh during this winter when the Srinagar-Leh remained closed since January Ist due to accumulation of snow and landslides.

A traffic police official said that today one-way traffic will ply from Minamarg to Sonamarg in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal. However, Vehicles had to leave Minamarg between 0700 hrs to 1100 hrs hrs . No vehicle will be allowed before and after cut off timing. (AGENCY)