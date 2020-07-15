Abducted BJP leader from Baramulla returns home

SRINAGAR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and vice president of Municipal Committee Watergam in north Kashmir district of Baramulla Meraj-ud-din Malla, who was abducted by unidentified persons on Wednesday morning, has returned home.

However, it was not immediately clear whether he was rescued by police or released by his kidnappers.

Confirming that Mr Malla has returned home, BJP spokesperson for Kashmir Manzoor Ahmad Bhat said that the vice president of Municipal Committee Watergam has been thrashed by his kidnappers.

”I was in constant contact with the family of Malla since this morning. I just spoke to his brother who confirmed that Malla has returned home,” Mr Bhat said. (AGENCIES)