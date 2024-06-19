ABB India, Witt India join hands to enhance tunnel safety

New Delhi, Jun 19 : ABB India on Wednesday announced its collaboration with Witt India to set up smoke extraction motors in tunnels to augment safety.

This collaboration aims to contribute towards infrastructure development ensuring safer and more efficient journey for commuters through India’s road tunnels, a company statement said.

Witt India specializes in tunnel ventilation systems. It has integrated ABB’s smoke extraction motors in several key projects across the country, such as Rewa-Sidhi Tunnel in Madhya Pradesh and Kuthiran Tunnel Highway in Kerala.

ABB’s cutting-edge smoke extraction motors are deployed for tunnel safety and reliability across India’s critical infrastructure development projects, it claimed.

“The integration of ABB’s smoke extraction motors and jet fans in these tunnels aim to augment safety standards as they provide effective smoke management by rapidly extracting smoke during fire incidents, ensuring clear visibility and safe evacuation routes”, said Sanjeev Arora, President – Motion Business, ABB India. (PTI )