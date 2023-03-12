AB de Villiers on SA20 and Cricket’s Multiple Formats

In a recent interview with Betway, a legendary former batter discussed the SA20, the challenges of juggling multiple formats, and the future of cricket. He explained that spending time with some of the best players in the world from different countries is invaluable, and can have a significant impact on a player’s game. In his first year in the IPL with the Delhi Daredevils, he found himself in a dressing room with Glenn McGrath, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and others. The experience helped him take his game to the next level.

The SA20 is a good thing for cricket because it gives players global exposure. Normal domestic players are now being watched all over the world, and we may see some of these players feature in other global franchise competitions. However, there are challenges with scheduling, and it’s essential to make sure that players coming through these competitions remain interested in international cricket and see it as the ultimate

The ICC has a difficult job because it can’t deny the excitement around these franchise events, but it also wants to ensure that they result in top-class international cricket. The former batter believes that various boards around the world need to communicate with players early on to understand where they fit in and what they want to achieve. He doesn’t want to be the person to say it’s right to give up a format or two, but he thinks it’s pretty important to have these conversations.

To succeed in cricket, you need to evolve constantly as a player. The former batter explains that it’s important to reset each year, pinpoint your targets, and map out a plan. Communication is key to keeping everyone happy. He always checked where he was at with his game, what he wanted to achieve, and what he needed to work on. That’s what kept him fresh and committed. He believes that world-class players taking their games to the next level is great for cricket. Players like Dewald Brevis, who had a fantastic couple of seasons, show the beauty of franchise leagues and scouting.

The former batter believes that Brevis is still a bowling all-rounder, but he has the opportunity to consistently contribute with both bat and ball. Players like Ben Stokes and Jacques Kallis find nothing more rewarding than contributing with both skills. However, the former batter also warns that players need to specialize in at least one skill. For example, having seen Marco Jansen in Test cricket, he explains that you can’t just rock up and bowl like that without it being your speciality. Players may not be able to score runs at the level of Kallis, but they can make sure their bowling is right up there, try to be the best in the world, and then contribute with the bat to make themselves even more useful.

In conclusion, the former batter believes that spending time with some of the best players in the world is invaluable, and franchise leagues like the SA20 are good for cricket. However, scheduling and communication are important challenges to address. To succeed in cricket, players need to constantly evolve, reset their targets, and communicate effectively with their boards and teammates. Finally, players need to specialize in at least one skill to be successful.