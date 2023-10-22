AAP violating Constitutional norms in Punjab: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

CHANDIGARH, Oct 21: BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh today squarely blamed Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann for confronting Constitutional institutions and for making a mockery of democracy.

He said the Chief Minister created an embarrassing situation for the entire State by calling an Assembly session of two days and winding it up within few hours on the first day itself.

Chugh said the Chief Minister was grossly violating Constitutional norms and befooling people of the State.

Chugh questioned how come so-called wisdom to go to the Supreme Court dawned on the Chief Minister half way through the proceedings of the Assembly session.

Chugh also suggested that the Congress and AAP should be clubbed together as a ruling alliance in Punjab and the leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa should be divested of his position.

Both the parties made mockery of democracy in the House yesterday which, he said was a serious matter.