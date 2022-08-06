AAP seeks action against all accused in PSI scam, announces Padyatras across Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

KASHMIR, Aug 6: Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday asked the Jammu and Kashmir Government and Central Bureau of Investigation to ensure that all the accused in the Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub Inspector scam are dealt with iron hands irrespective of their political affiliations.

AAPs Kashmir province incharge and Delhi’s Cabinet Minister, Imran Hussain stated this while addressing a press conference in Kashmir in which other senior party leaders were also present.

He reminded that Aam Aadmi Party held a series of press conferences and protests in Jammu and Kashmir in recent times on the issue of recruitment as this is the most burning issue in J&K and the entire population of the Union Territory and especially the youth are feeling dejected.

He said that the unfortunate situation on the issue of recruitment is to such an extent that the Government has failed to conduct even a single recruitment in years which is not surrounded by allegations of irregularities, nepotism and favouritism.

The AAP leader alleged that there are countless numbers of recruitments which have either been abolished midway or have been cancelled or stalled leaving parents in a state of helplessness.

” The recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir Police is the latest example in which Central Bureau of Investigation and Jammu and Kashmir police have acted after the Aam Aadmi Party hit roads and raids were conducted by CBI yesterday only.” he said.

Imran Hussain added: ” We appeal CBI and J&K Government to ensure that charges are framed against all the accused whose names have surfaced so far, including leaders of BJP also.”

He further said that AAP even exposed the sensational scam in Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Services that too with evidences but Government is paying no concern to it and even LG was not giving appointment to AAP delegation for meeting.

He announced that AAP is going to hold Padyatras in all 47 Assembly constituencies of Kashmir province on Sunday which will be aimed to protest against the Government and to awaken it over the plight of youth.

“AAP cadre alongwith common masses will take part in these Padyatras to raise voice against anti youth policies of Government and to highlight the failure of Government,” he added.