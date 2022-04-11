AAP ”lands” in Jammu and Kashmir

Undoubtedly, emerging as a new political face, an alternative to conventional political parties, Aam Aadmi Party is likely to try its fortunes in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir as well, in the very near future. After getting elected for three terms consecutively in Delhi and making a presence as far as in Goa winning two seats in 2022 and Kejriwal terming it as winning of “Honest Politics” and most importantly the superb win almost a clean sweep in Punjab and forming the Government there recently is all indicative of good emerging response of the people to this Party. Smelling its better prospects in the UT, many political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir divisions including DDC members recently joining the Party has upped its sprits to try its political fortune in this very sensitive and strategically important border Union Territory.

The announcement of the Party that it had in its bag a number of developmental schemes for Jammu and Kashmir is noteworthy and with joining by many political leaders from the UT, leaders of AAP have expressed the hope that the Party would be strengthened and since nothing is impossible in politics, political surprises both ways cannot be ruled out. The hope that the people of Jammu and Kashmir wanted a change as felt by AAP leaders must have been built as a result of massive groundwork done by its cadre across the UT. The fact of the matter, however, is that people of Jammu and Kashmir want complete peace followed by a corruption free and transparency laced administrative system that fulfilled their aspirations and to what extent AAP can step in and succeed remains to be seen in the near future. Issues like water, electricity and elementary medical facilities have been its ”traditional” vote catching motivation, announcing that it had schemes about employment issues as well assume importance.