Innovative measures and initiatives are required to be taken by the Government to make obtaining of records and papers from Government departments easy , smooth and hassles free. Introduction of various measures and applications of Information technology makes such things happen which besides helping the people in saving time, botheration and energy also enhances the efficiency of the concerned departments. One such requirement is in respect of revenue records , papers and documents or land records information. In this connection, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha having launched “Aap ki zamin, aap ki nigrani ” information system would bring in a new change and ease in respect of accessing information related to land and revenue records.

Interestingly, knowing anything from Revenue Department in respect of documents and land related information would be in such a script /language and numerals deciphering which , again, was the domain of the revenue officials only. With the introduction of the portal for assessing the requisite information, one could get the same easily . Scanned documents reportedly are being uploaded on the new system to facilitate easy access of the public to the land related information but the process of such uploading needs to be expedited . Not only would the new system bring in much required transparency but chances of any unauthorised alteration or wilful changes in the records would get obliterated.