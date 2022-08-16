AAP condemns attack on KPs, asks Govt to come out of slumber

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: Aam Aadmi Party has condemned the fresh attack on Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir valley in which terrorists fired upon two brothers in Shopian.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, AAPs Jammu Province Incharge Gaurav Sharma said that security situation in J&K was becoming serious point of concern and people in the Union Territory were under fear due to rise in terror activities and especially attacks on civilians in Kashmir valley.

“ We condemn this inhumane act of terrorists who fired upon two Kashmiri Pandit brothers in Shopian today,” Sharma said, adding that on one hand BJP Government was making claims for rehabilitation of KPs in Kashmir valley but on the other hand the community was under target of terror organisations and Government was failing to safety and security.

He asked LG administration to come out of deep slumber and understand the present scenario of Jammu and Kashmir properly so as to take all necessary measures for improvement in situation and especially to ensure safety and security of human lives.

Gaurav Sharma also condoled the martyrdom of ITBP jawans in Pahalgam bus tragedy and prayed for peace of all the departed souls and earliest recovery of injured soldiers.

Meanwhile, in another event held in party headquarters Jammu, noted educationist Nirmal Mahna joined AAP and she was welcomed in the party by senior leaders headed by Jammu Incharge, Gaurav Sharma.

Nirmal Mahna is having a vast experience of thirty eight years in the field of education and has also served as Principal of a renowned education institution.

Welcoming Nirmal in Aam Aadmi Party, Gaurav Sharma said that AAP has revolutionised education sector in Delhi and has established Government education institutions with world class facilities.

Sharma stated that Aam Aadmi Party was working in Jammu and Kashmir with the model of development started by Arvind Kejriwal which is getting recognised on international level and a decade ago no one had ever thought of such Government schools which are leaving behind every other education institution in the entire country.