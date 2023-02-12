A villager shows Lithium stones collected from a mountain of Salal village in Reasi district of Jammu division. Geological Survey of India (GSI) has informed that 5.9 million tonnes of Lithium reserves have been found for the first time in the country. —Excelsior/Rakesh
