A tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs

O P Sharma

Name of the Book: Bharat ke prakrami veeron ka kavyatamak parichay, Hindi Poetry

Author : Ashok Sharma Vashisht

Publisher : Humrooh Publishing House New Delhi

Year : 2023

Pages : 93

Price :199

This 93- pages book is the poetic introduction of India’s valiant freedom fighters and martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for the nation and made the country proud by their bravery.

This book contains 16 poems eulogising the feats of great Indian warriors and leaders.

First poem starts with Amar Shaheed Mangal Pandey , hero of first war of the Independence. He is the first freedom fighter who waged war against British regime. While serving in the British Army, he refused to carry out the orders of English Army Officers for “biting of the” Greased Cartridges”. He led the revolt against the British Army but was not supported by many of his colleagues who deserted him .He was hanged. Thus the revolt was crushed.

Second poem is about General Manekshaw the first Field Marshal of Indian Forces. He was a great warrior and strategist who led the Indian victory against Pakistan in 1971. He was the architect of Bangladesh. He liberated the east Pakistan from the clutches of the Pakistan under his stewardship Pakistani Army commander Lt Gen A K Niazi. He along with 93000 soldiers surrendered before Lt Gen JS Aurora. Neta Ji Subhash Chandra Bose was great freedom fighter. He had Passed the Civil Services Exam but declined to serve under the British Empire. He established the INA and waged war against British rule and had coined the slogan “Tum mujhe khoon do main aap ko azadi doonga”

Another poem is about Maj Som Nath Sharma ,the first recipient of Highest Gallantry award Param Vir Chakra (posthumously) who laid down his life for the nation

Sixth poem is about the son of the soil, Brig Rajinder Singh popularly known as Saviour of Jammu and Kashmir. He foiled the attempt of nefarious attempts of Pakistan who sent qabali including Pak soldiers to occupy Jammu and Kashmir. He laid down his life while fighting with enemy. His supreme sacrifice will always be remembered

Poems are also about Kargil Vijay Divas and about Captain Vikram Batra, young braveheart who fought with Pak enemy gallantly and occupied posts of strategic importance. He encouraged his troops by” Dil Mange more”

Poem Shiva jee Maharaj, great warrior introduced guirella warfare against Mughals. He defeated Mughals many times and became Great Hero of Indian masses. Another poem is about great heroic deeds of Captain Saurabh Kalia, who was brutally tortured by the Pakistani Army in Kargil sector during 1999. He was lured by the enemy to share the secrets of Indian Army but refused to provide any information to the Pakistanis. He was mercilessly treated and finally killed !

The brave deeds of Major Shaitan Singh , great warrior and Hero of India -during 1962 Chinese war killed many Chinese soldiers is vividly and poetically discribed. 12th poem is about Great Indian revolutionary Ras Bihari Bose who fought for the freedom of the nation.

13th poem is about Captain Manoj Pandey who exhibited bravery in Kargil sector and laid down his precious life for the nation

One poem is devoted to highlight the gallantry of Nk Jadunath Singh who gave tough fight to Pak army in Nowshera sector and made supreme sacrifice

15th poem is about Field Marshal KM Kariappa , First Chief of Indian Army

16th poem is about Captain Bana Singh son of the Soil. He fought with Pak army in Siachin Sector and captured many Pickets. He was awarded Param Vir Chakra

This book contains knowledge about our national warriors. This book is boon to our new generation particularly students to gain the vital information about our national heroes.

The book was launched at Press Club Jammu few days back and attended by prominent writers scholars and academicians and large number of youth and Students.

Maj Gen (Retd) GS Jamwal, Padam Shree Dr jitender Udhampuri, Col VK Sahish Suresh Poonchi, Dr C M Seth ,Dr Adarsh Malhotra who specially came from Chandigarh to attend this function the ceremony was nicely moderated by, Dr Garo Chaudhary.

It may be mentioned that the author of this book Ashok Sharma Vashisht who has written these patriotic poems in Hindi on great Indian Heroes has himself served in the DAD (Ministry of Defence) and has a good flair for writing especially in Hindi Poetry.

This is a very nationalstic and inspiring poetry book which must be kept in all’ the libraries Government, Private or personal for the present and coming generation.

