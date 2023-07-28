A thought provoking article

This is in reference to an article published in your esteemed Daily in Sunday Magazine on 16th July 2023 on the topic “Mental and Emotion well-being” a Perspective by Dr. Banwari Lal Gupta. I wish to express my compliments to the author for taking up such an important health issue, which has inflicted almost all strata of society. The author in a very simple language has highlighted the reasons for anxiety disorders and mental stress, symptoms and remedial measures of the expert doctor’s consultation must be sought. His suggestions for maintaining harmony between body, mind and soul through yoga and other meditative practices will slowly but surely help in combating this major health issue. I am sure like me most of your readers must have been immensely benefited by his write up.

Prof. S S Bhalwal, Jammu

Retd. Principal

Govt. Degree College, Udhampur

I am writing to express my heartfelt appreciation for the insightful article “Mental and Emotion well-being” written by Dr. Banwari Lal Gupta, which was published in esteemed pages of Daily Excelsior, Sunday Magazine on 16th July, 2023. As a regular reader of your newspaper, I find it crucial to acknowledge the efforts made to enlighten readers on subjects like mental health. The author has brilliantly addressed the importance of mental and emotional well-being, a topic that holds significant relevance in today’s fast-paced and demanding world. The article was not only well written but also thought provoking, shedding light on the often-neglected aspect of our overall health.

The author’s comprehensive approach in discussing the various factors influencing mental health was commendable. From coping mechanism for stress to fostering resilience, the article offered practical advice that readers can apply in their daily life. The author’s expertise and understanding of the subject were evident, making the article a valuable resource for anyone seeking to improve their mental and emotional state.

Furthermore, I appreciate the newspaper’s efforts in promoting articles that tackle mental health issues. In a society where mental health concerns are on the increasing every day, it is essential to foster awareness and understanding to break the stigma surrounding mental health. I believe that by featuring such well-crafted articles, Daily Excelsior is contributing significantly to the welfare of its readers and the Broader community and playing a proactive role.

Paritosh Goel

Consultant

National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA)

India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

In the recent article “Mental and Emotion well-being” written by Dr. Banwari Lal Gupta, which was published in Daily Excelsior, Sunday Magazine on 16th July, 2023, the author, a renowned educationalist, dwelled in detail on the holistic well-being of Human Beings. It is a well-researched write up analyzing the current alarming trends of threatening scourge of stress. The author has pointed to the dangers of this state, or precisely if unattended, is bound to cause grave harm and disrupt the well-being of human life. The impact of negativity has taken a toll. With a degree of alarm, the article shows practical time-tested methods, like the virtues of Yoga, physical movement. It deserves keen attention to pen down thoughts ranging from self-examination and harnessing hopes and dreams. The Road Map offered is a path to reclaiming the joys of happy living. It is a great contribution for society and it is highly appreciated that the author has done a yeoman service to the readers.

Johnny William IPS,

Retd. IGP, Jammu