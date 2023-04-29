A summer vacations lesson for students

Col Shiv Choudhary (Retd)

Summer vacations are an essential part of a student’s academic life. They are the perfect opportunity for students to take a break from their daily routine and engage in activities that they had no time. However, how do the students make best use of summer vacations has always been debatable. Some argue that students should use the time to relax and recharge their batteries, while others believe that they should use the time to prepare for the new classes, learn new skills, volunteer, or pursue their interests. Thus, this subject becomes attractive and important for all the stake holders. An ongoing discussion about the utility or futility of degrees versus skills in future only adds to the interest.

One of the most obvious benefits of summer vacation is the opportunity it provides for students to rest and relax. During the school year, students have to follow a strict routine that includes waking up early, attending classes, completing homework, and studying for exams. This can be stressful and exhausting, and summer vacation offers a much-needed break from this routine. It allows students to sleep, take naps, and spend time doing things they enjoy without worrying about academic commitments, evaluation and results.

One of the best uses of summer vacations by students is to engage in activities that promote personal growth and development. Learning a new skill or pursuing a hobby, taking up a short certificate or a diploma course, attending few workshops or seminars, and enjoying or pursuing creative abilities or act of design and design thinking are worth giving a thought to.

Students can use summer vacations by volunteering or standing for a cause which they are passionate about and could not during regular classes. Pursuing such interests not only helps students give back to their community but also helps them develop valuable skills such as teamwork, communication, cooperation, collaboration and leadership. There are plenty of volunteering opportunities available during the summer, holidays including working for needy juniors, local populace, socially, mentally and financially challenged and stressed out people within your easy reach. A clear focus in this approach will be more impactful rather enlarging your sight seeking dimmed space.

Exploring by using new interests is equally satisfying and rewarding during summer holidays. This could involve traveling to new places, attending cultural events or festivals, or simply reading books on new topics. This way, students can gain a deeper understanding of themselves and the world around them. Pursuing numerous interests and keenness to engage in activities that provide broader insight of what is normally not part of regular school curriculum is undoubtably great for multiple benefits.

It is equally important for students to plan some time to relax and recharge. After a long and stressful academic year, students need time to unwind and rejuvenate. This could involve spending time with friends and family, calling on some teachers, engaging in anything constructive and productive, writing and taking a break from intrusive and intimidating technology and social media. One must never ever lose sight of time management, a precious source for much higher returns later in life.

Students would understand that they may pursue any passion and dream for the duration of summer vacations or otherwise, but that would be incomplete without setting goals for themselves. This could involve creating a list of activities they want to do, setting a budget in consultation, or creating a schedule for their days off. By setting smart goals and sticking to their achievements, students can stay focused and motivated throughout the summer.

There is a common tendency amongst students and at times grown up professional too to switch off from all activities and routines including health care. Staying active and maintaining healthy lifestyle, daily exercise, walk and playing sports must not be pushed on to the back seat. This could lead to serious health issues thereby disturbing studies and forcing long absence. It is of paramount importance that one continues to engage in physical activities, swimming, hiking, or playing sports, or simply eating a healthy and balanced diet. This will ensure good mental and physical health, and well-being.

Summer vacation also offers students the chance to explore and discover new things. Students can use this time to pursue their interests, learn new skills, and broaden their horizons. This can include attending summer camps, traveling, or taking up a new hobby. These experiences can help students develop new perspectives, gain confidence, and discover new passions.

These vacations can also help students develop their social skills. They have more time to interact with their peers and family members, which can help them improve their mutual understanding, communication skills, develop empathy, and learn to work in teams. This way they can develop positive relationships with their peers and family members, and also prepare them for the social demands of adulthood.

How much could possibly be lost in a summer? A research indicates 2 months of reading skills and 2 1/2 months of math skills are lost over a single summer during summer slide in certain countries. Plus, summer slide is cumulative, so those lost months add up over time. Combined over the years, by the time a student reaches middle school, they’ve lost the equivalent of 2 years of learning to summer slide. And the loss is greater at higher grade levels. Only 48% of parents (with children ages 6-17) have heard of summer slide, while just 38% of lower-income parents have heard of it. Only 9.2% of students attend a summer learning programming to combat summer slide. According to estimates, it costs the USA educational system more than $1,500 per student to reteach materials. Over the course of a K-12 education, that can equate to more than $18,000 per student.

Summer vacation may seem like a time to take a break from academics, but it should actually help students improve their academic performance. Students can use this time to review and reinforce what they learn during the school year, read books, and participate in educational activities. This can help prevent going blank with prescribed syllabus which is the tendency for students to lose some of the academic gains made during the school year. By staying intellectually engaged during the summer, students can improve their academic performance and be better prepared for the next year.

Participation in a specialized high school program, taking a college class, finding some summer programme, getting involved in research work, creating own project, taking a free online course, get a job, may become an entrepreneur, volunteer in your community, applying for internships, finding a job-shadowing opportunity, starting your SAT or ACT test prep, online prep course, test preparation, making college visits, use your imagination, should be given a serious thought too.

Summer vacation also offers an opportunity for students to reduce stress and burnout. By taking a break from the academic routine, students can rest, recharge, refit and return to school with renewed energy and enthusiasm. This can help prevent burnout, boredom and fatigue, which can have a positive impact on academic performance and overall well-being.

Students must restart their routines to make a head start. About two weeks before school starts, all must get into full mood, make bed time earlier, dust off the clock, relook at the study table and eating at the school timings. All will need to look at the time management, social reduction, revisiting the syllabus and homework, do up uniforms, replace certain foot wares and clothes and feel fresh. May also require to discuss goal setting and skills needed. There are many ways for students to make the best use of their summer vacation. Whether it’s learning a new skill, volunteering, pursuing their interests, or simply relaxing and recharging, students should use their summer vacation as an opportunity for personal learning, preparing for the new challenges, planning and consultation, and overall growth and development. By setting goals, staying active and healthy, and exploring their interests, students can make the most of this time and prepare themselves for better future and anticipated competitive examinations. In life success, each moment counts.