A New Star Among Telugu Adventure Movies: Hanu-Man

Lately, you would have kept your eyes peeled for some brilliant movies straight from the South Indian language film industry. These movies, in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam, have so many novel and fresh storylines. These movies are also brimming with the best of talents in acting, writing, and direction.

These regional movies also cover any and every genre that you might look for. You can find amazing movies in genres like action, drama, romance, comedy, adventure, mystery, thriller, and many more. Just pick a genre that you want to watch and you will be able to find an interesting watch to wind down with. This means that you can find gems in genres like Tamil action, Malayalam romance, Telugu adventure, and Kannada comedy.

Now you may think that because they are movies in a regional language, it might be difficult to track them down. Don’t worry, many amazing movies from every language are available on ZEE5. Be it Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, or Telugu, you can find amazing regional movies on the OTT platform. You can also search based on the language and the genre. There are many Telugu adventure movies available on ZEE5.

Here’s a quick look at some of them:

Karthikeya 2

This movie is a sequel to the 2014 movie Karthikeya. It takes you along to see the journey of Dr. Karthikeya when he is on a trip with his family. In this 2022 movie, he is on his way to Dwarka when he gets involved in a dangerous search operation. He also finds out about an ancient anklet that used to belong to Lord Krishna.

My Dear Bhootham

This is a 2022 movie that shows you the story of a young boy. You will see how this stammering boy unknowingly frees a genie. The boy and the genie gradually become close. You will also see how the genie and the boy help each other with their different problems.

Varna

This 2013 movie takes you into the love story of Madhu and Ramya. You will see how, after a tragic accident, Madhu attempts suicide. However, he does not die and instead, ends up on an exoplanet. What’s more, he meets Ramya’s look-alike there. He goes after his lady love and ends up getting involved in the look-alike’s love story.

Anaganaga O Dheerudu

This is a 2011 fantasy movie that shows you the world of Yodha, Moksha, and Irendri. Yodha is a blind swordsman and warrior who has sworn to protect Moksha. She is a 9-year-old girl with divine healing powers. Because of this, Irendri, an evil witch queen, wants to drink her blood.

Hanu-Man

This 2024 superhero film takes you to the fictional village of Anjanadri. In this village, you will see Hanumanthu. He accidentally gets the powers of Lord Hanuman. He then comes across Michael, who fights him for a mysterious gem. Through the movie, you will see how Hanumanthu uses his powers and tries to save the village and its people.

The First Instalment of the PVCU

This movie gives you a first close look into the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. There are many people behind making this cinematic universe a reality for you to watch. These include:

Prasanth Varma as the director,

K Niranjan Reddy as the producer,

Dasaradhi Sivendra as the cinematographer, and

Sai Babu Talari as the editor

The Very First Stars of the PVCU

You will see Teja Sajja as the lead actor in the movie. He will be playing the role of Hanumanthu. You will also see many actors like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai Vennela Kishore, and Samuthirakani as the supporting cast in Hanu-Man.

Where is the PVCU Headed?

There is an announcement for you at the end credits of the movie. It says that the movie Hanu-Man has sequels in the works that you can look forward to. These sequel instalments are titled Jai Hanu-Man and Adhira. These movies are part of the superhero film universe that the director Prasanth Varma is trying to make.

Where Can You Catch Hanu-Man?

The movie has been brought to you viewers through distributors from Guntur, Telangana, Uttarandhra, Nellore, and many more districts across India. Distributors from Korea and Japan contacted the makers of the movie after the teaser of the movie came out.

Hanu-Man is available to stream and watch on ZEE5. You can catch the original Telugu version or dubbed versions in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. You will also be able to watch the movie in a 3D version which will be out soon in the summer of 2024, with additional scenes!