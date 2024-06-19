“A Matter Of Pride For J&KJammu And Kashmir”: LG Sinha On PM’s Visit To Srinagar On International Yoga Day

SRINAGAR, June 19: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Srinagar to participate in the yoga event in connection with International Day of Yoga, Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday called PM’s visit a “matter of pride for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Srinagar, starting June 20.

Speaking with news agency, Sinha said, “As you all know, June 21 will be celebrated as Yoga Day. It is a matter of pride for the people of Jammu and Kashmir that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be performing Yoga near the Dal lake in Srinagar along with over 7,000 people on the International Yoga Day on June 21. The Jammu and Kashmir administration and Ayush Ministry have also invited people from several districts.”

The LG further said that yoga has witnessed increasing popularity in Jammu and Kashmir. “In the last 10 years, the popularity of Yoga has increased in Jammu and Kashmir… In the last 10 years, more than 23 crore people have performed yoga.”

Sinha also hopes that the Prime Minister’s presence will lead to an increase in tourist influx in Jammu and Kashmir. “In Jammu and Kashmir also, around 23 lakh people participated in the Yoga Day last year. And I believe that this number will increase because of the presence of PM Modi. I believe that because of his presence, the tourist influx will also increase in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Speaking on the theme of Yoga Day decided by the Ayush Ministry, Sinha said, “The theme for this year is Yoga for Self and Society, and I think a good message will reach Jammu and Kashmir, India and the world.”

Ministry of Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha had said that this year, the main Yoga event will be held in Srinagar and Prime Minister Modi will participate in it.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on June 21, following its adoption by the United Nations in 2014.

Several Yoga events are being organised at various places in India and even outside the country ahead of International Yoga Day. (Agencies)