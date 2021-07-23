Civilian shot dead in Tral

SRINAGAR: Unknown gunmen on Friday evening shot dead a civilian in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Officials said that a civilian identified as Javaid Ahmad Malik a resident of Lurgam village in Tral was fired upon by unidentified gunmen this evening.

They said Mir was rushed to the SDH Tral for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead. Locals said that Javaid is father of two.

A police official also confirmed the incident and said that area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. (KNO)