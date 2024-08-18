A historic Hockey triumph

Sir,

The Indian hockey team’s achivement of securing consecutive Olympic bronze medals is a remarkable milestone for the sport and the nation.

After a 52-year wait, this victory over Spain exemplifies resilience and skill. Despite facing challenges, including a heart -wrenching semifinal loss and intense pressure in the final, the team showcase extraordinary determination. The fitting farewell to veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh adds a poignantn note to this historic win, celbrating his invaluable contribution to Indian hockey. The Prime Minister’s commendation further highlights the significance of this achievemnt, underscoring its role in rekindling interest and pride in hockey.

This triumph not only honors our athletes but also inspires the next generation. It marks a revival of India’s hocky legacy and should encourage continued support and development for the sport at all levels.

Sunil Sharma

Jammu