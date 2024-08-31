A Gratifying Journey to Mithila

The journey of Ram and Lakshman from Rishi Vishvamitra’s ashram to Mithila was as joyful as that experienced by mountaineers when they descend to the plains after having conquered a particularly difficult peak.

The two brothers had bravely fought and killed the fearsome rakshasas such as Marich and Subahu. Vishvamitra and other rishi-munis were now free to perform yagyas. In the morning when they got up after a restful sleep, Vishvamitra told them that Raja Janak of Mithila was going to perform an important yagya. He desired that they should accompany him to that place. As if to arouse their curiosity, Vishvamitra said that the raja’s palace held something unique that they should see –

Tvam chaiv narshardul sahasmabhirgmishaysi/

Adbbhutam ch dhanuratnam tatra tvam drashtumarhsi//

O Lions Among Men! You too have to accompany us. They have a very astonishing jewel of a bow there, which you must see.

– Balmiki Ramayan, Balkand, Canto 31(vii)

The sage went on to describe the ancient bow. It was a divine gift. When one of Raja Janak’s predecessors performed a yagya, the attending gods had presented it to him as a mark of their appreciation. The object radiated light and was of humongous proportions. What made it one of its kind was the challenge of stringing it. What to say of men, not even gods and rakshasas could do it. Vishvamitra urged Ram to see it for himself.

With that, the venerable Rishi sought permission of the deities of the jungle to set out for the journey towards the north. Behind him moved a hundred vehicles of the hermits well versed in the knowledge of the Absolute. The birds and the beasts of the jungle followed the cavalcade, but they were lovingly prompted to go back after some distance. The Sun was setting when the travellers reached the river Shonbhadra. Vishvamitra decided to camp on its bank for the night.

Travelling leisurely under the green canopy of trees to the vibrant music of bird songs, breathing in the cool breeze wafting from the rivers Shonebhadra and Ganga, as well as the nightly halts in the lap of nature were invigorating enough. Adding to these pleasures was the exhilarating company of Rishi Vishvamitra himself. A raconteur and a man of deep learning, he never allowed any moment to go dull during the journey. His stories, such as the one relating to a hundred young beautiful women turning instantly into rheumatic hunchbacks, were enlightening as well as edifying: The noble king Kushnabh was the founder of the city Mahodey. He had had a hundred daughters with an apsara, named Dhritachi. The girls were epitomes of youthfulness and beauty. One day, as they were gaily playing in a bower, the god of wind got besotted with them. He asked them to be his wives. To the god’s amorous plea, the princesses responded that it was for their father to decide who should they marry. The lustful god got annoyed at their refusal and inflicting them with rheumatism, he turned them into ugly hunchbacks. Raja Kushnabh was greatly aggrieved at the fate of his daughters, though he was proud that they had forgiven the erring god for the misuse of his divine powers. The princesses were eventually married to Raja Brahmdatt. They regained their health and beauty when their husband, performing the ‘panigrahan’, – the joining of hands of the bride and groom ceremony of marriage – touched each of them with his hand.

The series of stories continued till the travellers reached the city of Vishala. Vishvamitra announced that they would be staying there for the night. The ruler of the state, Raja Sumati, came with his purohit and relatives to greet the visitors. Vishvamitra on his part introduced Ram and Lakshman to him. That night they enjoyed Raja Sumati’s hospitality and were on their way again to Mithila in the following morning.

Arriving at Mithila, Ram noticed an old hermitage standing in a grove. It was a charming but desolate structure. Noticing his curiosity, Vishvamitra gave him the details of the place. The ashram belonged to Rishi Gautam. It was so well kept then that even gods admired it. The rishi and his wife, Ahalya, had been performing austerities there for several years. One day, when Gautam was away, Lord Indra appeared before Ahalya in the guise of her husband. He said that he desired her. Ahalya saw through Indra’s guise and was rather pleased that no one less than the lord of devas himself had fallen for her. She submitted to him. When the act was over, Ahalya advised Indra to quickly disappear from the ashram and save his own skin and hers from her husband’s ire. Indra agreed with her happily –

Indrastu prahasan vakyamahalyamidamabravit

Sushroni paritushtoasmi gamishyami yathagatam//

Then Indra said laughingly, “O beautiful woman! I too am satisfied. Now I will go as I had come.

– Ibid, Canto 48(xxi)

As it happened, Rishi Gautam, who was returning home from his ablutions, caught him escaping. In great anger, he put curses on both Indra and his own wife, Ahalya. Eventually, it was Ram who set her free from the curse (see, AHALYA – A METAPHOR FOR WOMANHOOD, DE, 4 August, 2024).

[Sant Tulsidas, in his retelling of the Ahalya legend (see, Ramcharitmanas, Balkand, 210(i-iv)), says that Rishi Gautam had cursed Ahalya to turn into stone. Subsequently, Vishnu-avatar Ram brought her back to her normal self by a touch of his feet. Balmiki’s Ahalya, in comparison, remains a flesh-and-bones woman even during the course of the curse, though invisible to other human beings.]

When Ram had granted absolution to Ahalya, Rishi Vishvamitra led the two brothers in the ‘Ishan kon’ – the auspicious north-eastern direction and reached the venue where Raja Janak was preparing for the yagya. Admiring the bustle at the grand venue, Ram requested Vishvamitra to choose a suitable place for their stay. The rishi selected a secluded spot with easy availability of water. When the news of their arrival reached Raja Janak, he came with his purohit, Shatanand to greet them.

The following morning, Raja Janak invited the guests to his palace. The wheels of destiny were moving on their set course.