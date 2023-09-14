A day to acknowledge engineers’ contribution

Samir Sharma

Engineers’ Day is celebrated on September 15th every year in India to commemorate the birthday of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, an eminent Indian engineer, scholar, and statesman. Sir M. Visvesvaraya was born on September 15, 1861, and he played a significant role in the development of modern India, particularly in the field of engineering and infrastructure development. In recognition of his monumental services towards national development and for the cause of engineering, Sir Visvesvaraya was honoured by the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in the year 1955.

Sir M. Visvesvaraya was a renowned civil engineer and held various key positions in the government, contributing to the planning and construction of important projects like the Krishna Raja Sagar dam in Karnataka. He also served as the Diwan of Mysore (now Karnataka) and was instrumental in implementing several important reforms in the state.

In recognition of his contributions to the engineering field and his dedication to nation-building, Engineers’ Day is celebrated in India on his birthday to honour and remember the contributions of engineers across the country. It’s a day to acknowledge the role of engineers in shaping India’s infrastructure, technological advancements, and overall development. Celebrations on this day often include seminars, workshops, and events that promote engineering and its significance in society.

TODAY IS ENGINEERS’ DAY

The theme for this year’s Engineers’ Day, “Engineering a Resilient Future: Building Stronger, Smarter, and Safer,” resonates deeply with the challenges and opportunities that confront humanity today. Engineers are the architects of progress, and their role in crafting a resilient future cannot be overstated.

Building Stronger

Infrastructure Revolution:

Engineers have always been tasked with creating the foundations of civilization. Today, these foundations must be stronger than ever. From designing earthquake-resistant buildings to constructing bridges that can withstand extreme weather events, engineers are pushing the boundaries of structural engineering to ensure our physical environment can endure and recover from unexpected shocks.

Renewable Energy Evolution:

Energy security is integral to resilience. Engineers are leading the charge in the transition to renewable energy sources. This shift not only reduces our dependence on fossil fuels but also strengthens the stability of our power grids. Smart grids and energy storage solutions are improving the efficiency and reliability of energy distribution, making it more resilient in the face of disruptions.

Smart and Sustainable Transportation:

In an increasingly interconnected world, transportation is a lifeline. Engineers are working on smarter and greener transportation solutions, from electric vehicles to hyperloop systems. These innovations not only reduce emissions but also make our transportation networks more resilient to supply chain disruptions and natural disasters.

Disaster-Resilient Cities:

Rapid urbanization brings increased vulnerability to natural disasters. Engineers are designing resilient cities with improved drainage systems, flood barriers, and early warning systems. Sustainable urban planning integrates green spaces and efficient transportation, making cities not only resilient but also more livable.

Building Smarter

The Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI):

AI and machine learning are revolutionizing industries. Engineers are leveraging AI to predict and respond to disasters, optimize supply chains, and enhance the functionality of critical systems. Through AI, engineers are making our world smarter and more adaptive to changing conditions.

IoT and Connectivity:

The Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting devices and systems at an unprecedented scale. Engineers are using IoT to create smart cities, factories, and homes. Real-time data collection and analysis enable proactive decision-making and early intervention, bolstering resilience in various sectors.

Data-Driven Decision-Making:

Engineers are increasingly relying on big data analytics to make informed decisions. By analyzing massive datasets, they can better predict and respond to disruptions in fields such as healthcare, transportation, and disaster management. Data-driven solutions are at the heart of building smarter and more resilient systems.

Building Safer:

Advancements in Healthcare:

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of a robust healthcare infrastructure. Engineers have played a pivotal role in developing and improving medical technologies, telemedicine, and vaccine production processes, ensuring our healthcare systems are better prepared for future health crises.

Sustainable Agriculture:

Climate change poses a significant threat to food security. Engineers are developing sustainable agriculture practices, including precision farming and vertical farming, to produce food efficiently and reduce vulnerability to climate-related challenges.

Water Resource Management:

Access to clean water is fundamental to resilience. Engineers are devising innovative ways to conserve, purify, and distribute water resources. Advanced water treatment technologies and efficient irrigation systems help safeguard this vital resource.

Conclusion:

Engineers are the architects of a resilient future. Through innovation, sustainability, and a commitment to improving the human condition, engineers are shaping a future where our communities, infrastructure, and environment are better equipped to face the challenges of tomorrow. The theme of Engineers’ Day this year is a reminder of the critical role engineers play in building a stronger, smarter, and safer world. It is a testament to their dedication and vision that we can look forward to a future that is more resilient in the face of uncertainty.

(The author is a former Honorary Secretary, The Institution of Engineers (India), Jammu Local Centre)