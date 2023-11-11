A Call for Eco-friendly Deepawali

Dr Ashaq Hussain

Deepawali, commonly known as Diwali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India and around the world. Rooted in Hindu mythology, this festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Over the years, Deepawali has evolved into a joyous occasion marked by vibrant decorations, delicious feasts, and the iconic burst of firecrackers. While the latter has become an integral part of the celebration, it is crucial to re-evaluate the environmental impact of this tradition and consider the need to celebrate Deepawali without firecrackers.

Deepawali has a rich cultural and historical significance that dates back thousands of years. It is associated with various legends and stories from Hindu mythology, most notably the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana. The lighting of oil lamps, or diyas, is believed to symbolize the people of Ayodhya lighting up their homes to welcome Lord Rama. This tradition has endured through the centuries, symbolizing the triumph of righteousness and the dispelling of darkness. Over time, Deepawali has evolved into a multicultural celebration, embraced by people of various faiths and backgrounds, promoting unity and the spirit of togetherness.

In the past, Deepawali celebrations were characterized by a simple yet profound observance of traditions. Traditionally, Deepawali was used to be celebrated by lighting oil lamps, decorating homes with colorful rangoli, exchanging gifts and sweets, and spending quality time with family and friends and additionally, the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity was also used to be a part of celebrations to invite good fortune into one’s home. These customs reflect the essence of Deepawali as a festival of joy, love, and spiritual enlightenment with emphasis on fostering unity and acknowledging the importance of inner spiritual illumination. However, with time, the celebration has taken on a more extravagant form, with the introduction of elaborate firework displays and bursting of firecrackers has become synonymous with Deepawali celebrations.

Infact, the loud and colourful explosions were initially believed to drive away evil spirits, adding a sense of festivity to the occasion. However, the indiscriminate use of firecrackers has led to significant concerns in modern times as Firecrackers contain various chemicals that can be harmful to both the environment and human health. The combustion of these fireworks releases toxic substances such as sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, heavy metals like lead and cadmium, and particulate matter into the air. These pollutants contribute to air pollution, respiratory problems, and can even have detrimental effects on the cardiovascular system.

Moreover, the heavy metals accumulate in the environment over time, posing a risk to plants, animals, and humans. Inhaling the smoke produced by fireworks can also be harmful, especially for individuals with respiratory issues. In addition to air pollution, the residues from firecrackers contaminate soil and water sources, posing a threat to ecosystems and aquatic life. Furthermore, the loud noise produced by firecrackers have adverse effects on hearing, especially for those in close proximity to the explosions. The sudden loud sounds cause stress, anxiety, and hearing damage. The excessive use of fireworks also poses fire hazards, leading to accidents and injuries. Thus, today we are enough aware of the ecological consequences of our actions, so it is crucial to reconsider the necessity of using firecrackers in Deepawali celebrations and say no to noise, yes to nature so as to celebrate Diwali with a Green Signature.

Thus, at present considering the harmful effects and growing awareness about the environmental challenges and health impact of fireworks that we face today, there is an urgent need to revisit our traditions and adopt more ecofriendly and sustainable practices to celebrate deepawali and do believe that celebrating Deepawali without firecrackers does not diminish the essence of the festival; rather, it aligns with the principles of environmental conservation and a responsible religious citizen. Many individuals and communities have already embraced eco-friendly Deepawali celebrations, focusing on traditional customs that promote harmony with nature.

Thus, it is imperative to acknowledge that the essence of the festival lies in the values it represents – the triumph of good over evil and the spread of light. Thus, there is a growing need to shift the focus from extravagant firework displays to more sustainable and eco-friendly celebrations so as to preserve the true spirit of Deepawali and address environmental concerns. Embracing eco-friendly practices such as decorating with traditional diyas, opting for sustainable materials in decorations, and engaging in community service can help maintain the festive atmosphere without compromising the environment. Thus, this Deepawali is a time for joy, reflection, and cultural unity. As we celebrate this festival, it is essential to recognize the impact our traditions can have on the environment. By choosing to celebrate Deepawali without firecrackers, we contribute to the well-being of our planet and future generations. Choosing today to celebrate Deepawali without firecrackers, we can contribute to a healthier planet while upholding the core values that make this festival truly special. Thus, it is the time to redefine our festivities, embracing a more conscious and responsible approach to celebrate the essence of Deepawali. In doing so, we honor the spirit of Deepawali and contribute to the broader goal of creating a cleaner, healthier planet for all. Let today all we “Say No to Smoke, Yes to Smile: Eco Diwali, Celebrate in Style. To end with wish you all a Green and ecofriendly Diwali for a Bright Future.

(The author is Associate Professor Chemistry at Govt Gandhi Memorial (GGM) Science College, Jammu)