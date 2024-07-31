A buying guide on different air coolers in India

With Indian weather being humid for almost 365 days, turning to appliances that deliver cool air is the best bet. Air coolers are the best appliances to consider if you want a relaxing and cool atmosphere in your space. However, invest in an air cooler based on your requirements. If you are unsure of the fundamentals of air coolers and do not know the answer to the question, ‘how to choose an air cooler for your space?’ check this buying guide.

Purchase guide on air coolers

Sure, rising humidity is the primary reason to consider an air conditioner, and why not? They are portable between rooms and offer a cooling ambiance where they are installed. But if you do not know how to choose one and are not aware of the cooler’s price , you cannot make the right decision. Here are some aspects to consider when picking the right cooler:

Cooling pad quantity and thickness

An air cooler’s ability to cool directly impacts its cooling pads. They absorb water while allowing the air to pass through it. The thicker the cooling pad, the better the cooling. The cooling pads are made of aspen or cellulose. Aspen pads are affordable, require better maintenance, and have a short lifespan. Cellulose pads are thicker, require less maintenance, and have a long lifespan. They resemble honeycombs and are also called honeycomb pads.

Speed and air modes

Air coolers become a better option when they offer the option to regulate the speed. Variable speeds allow you to control the fan speed inside as per your need. Some coolers offer three types of modes: normal, sleeping, and natural.

Power consumption

Air conditioners today are energy efficient. Buying such an AC has a lesser negative impact on the environment and saves money on electricity bills.

Water tank capacity

All air coolers use evaporative cooling methods to provide a cooling ambiance to the room. Here, the water is converted into vapor, which lowers the temperature. So, you require a larger water tank, as they allow air coolers to run for longer hours. You can decide the number of hours the air cooler should run before purchasing the appropriate one.

Hose connectors

Such connectors let you attach a standard garden hose connector to the appliance for proper water supply when the unit is in use. This saves time by not requiring you to manually pour water into the tank.

Types of air coolers to buy

Personal coolers

Mini coolers are the most common air coolers found in all homes. These portable coolers are designed for a personalised cooling experience in small spaces.

Tower coolers

A tower cooler is amongst the finest cooling appliances, as it is known to provide superior air delivery. Although they are large appliances, due to their stylish and slim designs, they can fit into any space.

Window coolers

They are meant for installation in windows and take up minimal floor space. A window cooler is not portable, but it uses enough energy and provides efficient cooling, making it a deal-breaker.

Desert coolers

A desert cooler is ideal for places with dry weather owing to its large tank capacity, large fan, and powerful motor. With better air throw and delivery, these coolers can cool larger rooms. They are heavy and portable enough to move between rooms.

While selecting an air cooler for your room, make sure to measure the room size. A personal cooler works best in smaller rooms, while a tower and desert cooler work well in mid- to large rooms.