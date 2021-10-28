98 fresh cases reported, 326668 recovered so far across J&K

JAMMU, Oct 28:The Government Bulletin on COVID today informs that 98 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 07 from Jammu division and 91 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 331963. Also, 01 COVID death has been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 72 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including15 from Jammu Division and 57 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 49 here.

On COVID vaccination, the Bulletin informs that72,446 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across the UT bringing the cumulative number of doses administered here to 14,458,015.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 331963 positive cases, 863 are Active Positive (113 in Jammu Division and 750 in Kashmir Division), 326668have recovered and 4432 have died; 2176 in Jammu division and 2256 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 16084751test results available, 331963 samples have tested positive and 15752788 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 39,467 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 3805049persons have been enlisted for observation which included 6627 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 863 in isolation and 449208 in home surveillance. Besides, 3343919 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 50 cases, Baramulla reported 17 cases, Budgam reported 11 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 05cases, Anantnag reported 03cases, Bandipora reported 01case,Ganderbal reported 04 cases, Kulgam reported 01 case while Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 03 cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported 01 cases, Doda reported 02 cases, Reasi reported 01 case while Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.

