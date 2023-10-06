9,000 Landless People Provided Land Under PMAY In J&K: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that more than 9,000 landless people have been provided land in Jammu and Kashmir so far under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Dak Bunglow Kupwara, he said that only those eligible people who are landless will get 5 Marla land from the government.

“Any person who did not have his own land, Jammu and Kashmir government will provide him 5 marlas land under the PMAY scheme”, the Lieutenant Governor said.

Sinha, who was on a two-day visit to Kupwara district, also said that the border district will be connected with the rail link soon.

“The Railway Minister has already sanctioned a budget for a technical survey of rail project connecting to the district. Once the survey is completed, Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be submitted”, he said and added “Kupwara will be connected with the rail link soon.”

The LG said that Kupwara is on the path of prosperity and development even though the security situation has improved as well in the past three years.

“Common man is living a peaceful life here. This district has seen a significant improvement in the agriculture and allied sector. Both growth and production has increased,” he said.

Sinha said that infrastructure development has also seen significant improvement.

“Roads have been developed. Remote areas have been connected with road connectivity. A lot of work has also been done on the transmission and distribution of power supply as well. Compared to the past, our strength has improved to a great exten,” he said.

He said that Kupwara is witnessing a bloom in the tourism sector and a lot of work is being done for its further growth. A lot of tourists visited the place during the past few years.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the establishment of Government Medical College (GMC) is also a great step.

Sinha said the areas in the district which used to remain closed for 6 months are now seeing electricity for the first time. He said work on road connectivity, water supply and electricity has been going at a good pace and about 70 per cent of the work has been completed on connecting water taps to each household.

By the end of this year, 100 per cent of the target will be achieved,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the administration has been able to bring transparency and have adapted to the pro-people approach and a new dawn of development is being written in Kupwara district.

Earlier during the day, the Lieutenant Governor paid obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani Asthapan Tikkar Kupwara and prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of one and all.