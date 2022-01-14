9 teachers terminated from services for unauthorized absence

Srinagar, Jan 14: Director School Education Kashmir has ordered termination of services of nine teachers for unauthorized absence.

The teachers include Aijaz Ahmad Bhat (GPS Shuloora Kupwara), Saima Gani (teacher BHSS Zadibal Srinagar), Suhail Anees (Teacher BHS Nawagabra Kupwara), Mohammad Rafiq Khan, (RReT MS Fraw GAnderbal),Sheetal Bhat (Teacher PM’s package, posted in BHSS Kupwara), Nazia Mushtaq (BHS Laderwan Kupwara), Arumeall Koul, Ranjeet Kour (Teacher HS Kralweth Baramulla) and Sunil Kumar Raina who was appointed in the department as teacher under PM package and subsequently posted in MS Moti Mohalla Nishat Srinagar but “remained unauthorizedly absent from duties from 1 November 2017.”

Apparently speaking orders have been issued against all. One of the orders for example, regarding Kour reads that she applied for 06 months extra ordinary leave w.e.f. 28/04/2014 with station permission to proceed to United States of America (outside the country). “In-anticipation of station leave permission/sanction of leave from the competent authority, the teacher proceeded outside the country United States of America and as such remained un-authorisedly absent from her legitimate duties w.e.f. 28/04/2014.”