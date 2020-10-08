9 MPs receive awards for their role in Parliament in advancing child rights: UNICEF

NEW DELHI: Nine MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha received the ‘Parliamentarians’ Group for Children’ (PGC) awards in recognition of their role in Parliament in advancing the rights of children in India, the UNICEF said.

Arvind Sawant (Mumbai, Maharashtra), Heena Gavit (Nandurbar, Maharashtra) and Jugal Kishore Sharma (Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir) received the awards for their performance in the 16th Lok Sabha (Monsoon and Winter sessions of 2018 and Budget session 2019), the UNICEF said in a statement.

They are Lok Sabha MPs who were part of 16th Lok Sabha and have been re-elected in 17th Lok Sabha. (AGENCIES)