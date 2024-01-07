9 LOs placed as Addl Secys in JKLS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: Government today accorded sanction to the confirmation/placement of 9 Law Officers (LOs) as Additional Secretaries (Addl Secys) to the Government in Jammu and Kashmir Legal (Gazetted) Service (Law Officers Service Category) on regular basis in the pay level-12.

The LOs who have been placed as Additional Secretaries in the Jammu and Kashmir Legal (Gazetted) Service (JKLS) are Hamidullah Bhat, Pardeep Singh, Vibhati Sharma, Nar Singh, Kulbushan Singh, Sumaya Mir, Javeeda Akther, Vikas Chander, and Jahanara Bhat.