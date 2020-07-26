9 COVID-19 +ve deaths in Kashmir, toll 218

479 test +ve, J&K tally 17920

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar July 26: Nine COVID-19 positive persons including a cop died in Kashmir today taking the death tally in Jammu and Kashmir to 218 while 479 fresh cases of COVID-19 including 85 travellers were reported in Valley taking the total number of positive cases 17920.

Nine COVID-19 positive persons died today in Kashmir including a 58-year-old cop from Kupwara, an 80-year-old man from Beerwah Budgam, a 68-year-old man from Safa Kadal Srinagar, a 65-year-old-man from Pulwama, a 64-year old man from Rangreth Srinagar, a 70-year-old man from Basant Bagh Srinagar, a 65-year-old man from Pulwama, a 48-year-old woman from Nowshera Srinagar and a 59-year-old man from Kupwara.

An official said that at CD hospital Srinagar a 58-year-old police official from Kupwara who was suffering from pneumonia, hypertension and diabetes died this morning.

An 80-year-old man from Beerwah Budgam who was admitted on 18th July to CD hospital Srinagar with multiple ailments died today.

A 65-year-old man from Pulwama was admitted on 22 July while as a 68-year-old man from Safa Kadal Srinagar was admitted days before, who were suffering from multiple ailments, died today.

A 64-year-old man from Rangreth Srinagar with pneumonia and other ailments died hours after being referred from SMHS to CD hospital.

A 70-year old male from Basant Bagh Srinagar who was suffering from pneumonia and admitted on 25th July to SMHS hospital Srinagar died today.

A 65-year-old man from Pulwama who was suffering from hypertension, diabetes and bilateral pneumonia and admitted on 23rd July died today.

A 48-year-old woman from Nowshera Srinagar who was admitted on July 14 to SKIMS Soura with multiple ailments died today.

A 59-year-old man from Kupwara who was admitted on July 21 with underlying medical conditions died today.

With deaths, the toll of deaths related to COVID-19 has reached 318 which include 295 from Kashmir division and 23 from Jammu.

Kashmir today recorded 479 fresh cases of COVID-19 including 85 travellers taking the total number of positive cases 17920.

An official said that 136 samples tested positive at SKIMS hospital Soura and 128 at Chest Diseases hospital Srinagar.

An official said that 444 samples were processed at the SKIMS Medical College Virology laboratory Bemina today and 37 tested positive.

With these new cases, the tally of positive cases in J&K has reached 17920 including 14148 from Kashmir and 3772 from Jammu division. The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 7680 including 5939 from Kashmir division and 1741 from Jammu division.

Those who tested positive today include 209 from Srinagar, 14 from Baramulla, 2 from Kulgam, 27 from Shopian, 25 from Anantnag, 17 from Kupwara, 25 from Pulwama, 88 from Budgam, 41 from Bandipora and 31 from Ganderbal.

As per officials figures, 4002 positive cases including 88 deaths and 1583 recoveries are from Srinagar, 1772 including 63 deaths and 1164 recoveries are from Baramulla, 1445 including 972 recoveries and 26 deaths are from Kulgam, 1390 including 20 deaths and 897 recoveries are from Shopian, 1176 including 21 deaths and 802 recoveries are from Anantnag, 1035 including 674 recoveries and 17 deaths are from Kupwara, 1219 including 610 recoveries and 17 deaths are from Pulwama, 1128 including 611 recoveries and 22 deaths are from Budgam, 632 including 410 recoveries and 9 deaths are from Bandipora and 349 including 197 recoveries and 6 deaths are from Ganderbal.