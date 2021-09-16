8th edition of Indian Army Chiefs’ conclave to commence from today

New Delhi, Sept 16: The 8th edition of the Indian Army Chief’s Conclave, a gathering of serving and former Chiefs of Army Staff of the Indian Army, will be organised at New Delhi from September 16-18.

The highlight of the three-day event will be the invite extended to former Chiefs of the Nepali Army, who were also Chiefs of the Indian Army, Ministry of Defence release stated.

The Conclave is a forum for the exchange of ideas between the old guard and the current leadership of the Indian Army. It will involve discussions on the rapid transformation of the Indian Army, self-reliance through Atmanirbhar and Make in India initiatives in defence manufacturing and skilling of the Indian soldier to fight modern wars.

The former Army Chiefs will pay homage to the fallen brave hearts during a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial today.

An interactive session with senior officers of the Indian Army is scheduled for tomorrow for the exchange of ideas and views on various administrative and HR aspects of the Indian Army. The Chiefs will also interact with members of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers where they will be apprised of the institutional symbiosis between the Indian Army and indigenous private defence manufacturers.

The Chiefs are also scheduled to meet the prodigious soldiers who earned laurels for the Nation in the recently concluded Olympic Games at Tokyo. (Agencies)