85 pc work on Kailash Mansarovar route completed: Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said massive work is underway for highways construction and almost 85 per cent work has been completed on the Kailash Mansarovar route via Pithoragarh.

In addition, work is on in full swing on the Chardham project entailing a cost of about Rs 12,000 crore, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said while addressing an event through video conferencing.

“85 per cent work on Kailash Mansarovar route via Pithoragarh has been completed. Once it is completed, I will take Prime Minister to Mansarovar via Pithoragarh,” Gadkari said. (AGENCIES)