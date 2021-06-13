80 pc Tibetans in Ladakh, Jangthang jabbed with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Leh (Ladakh) : As many as 80 per cent of Tibetan residents in Ladakh and Jangthang received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite the vaccine shortage across India, especially for the age group of 18-44, the authorities and staff of Tibetan Primary Health Centre in Ladakh has successfully vaccinated 799 adults from 18-44 with the first dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched by Tibetan Primary Health Center (TPHC) with the support from Indian Union Territory Government of Ladakh starting March 2021, reported Central Tibet Administration.

As of 11 June, the TPHC has so far vaccinated 2597 Tibetans and 840 locals (all 18 plus) with the first dose of the Covid vaccine in addition to 1283 Tibetans and 166 locals (all 18 plus) who have been fully vaccinated.

In August 2019, the Central government scrapped the provision of article 370, bifurcating the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (AGENCY)