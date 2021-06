8 X-Ens, 41 AEEs transferred

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: Public Works (R&B) Department has ordered transfer and postings of eight Executive Engineers and 41 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) with immediate effect.

According to the order, Firdous Ahmad Khushkhan, on his placement as Incharge Executive Engineer has been posted in R&B Construction Division 2nd Srinagar, Asif Iqbal Zargar, on his placement as Incharge Executive Engineer has been posted in Project Circle Division 1st Srinagar, Ishtiaq Ahmad Malik, has been transferred from R&B Construction Division 2nd Srinagar and posted in R&B Division Kulgam, Sheikh Zameer Ahmad from R&B Division Kulgam to J&K Housing Board and Mohammad Masood Mir from R&B Landscape Division Srinagar to Construction Division 1st Srinagar.

Bashir Ahmad Wani, has been transferred from Project Circle Division 1st Srinagar and posted in R&B Landscape Division Srinagar and will also hold the charge of the post of R&B Division Truck Terminal Srinagar, Abdul Hafiz Malik from R&B Division Handwara to Tourism Department and Vinod Kumar from REW Kishtwar to R&B Division Kathua.

Surinder Kumar Gupta, Incharge AEE R&B Sub Division Kathua II has been transferred to REW and will look after the charge of the post of Incharge Executive Engineer (Civil) REW Kathua, Parshotam Kumar, Incharge AEE REW Doda has been transferred to REW and will look after the charge of the post of Incharge Executive Engineer (Civil) REW Kishtwar and Suhail Hussain Malik, Incharge AEE R&B Construction Division 2nd Srinagar has been transferred and will look after the charge of the post of Incharge Executive Engineer (Civil) R&B Division Handwara.

Iram Lone, Technical Officer to SE R&B Circular Road Projects Kashmir has been transferred and posted at Headquarters Sub Division Project Construction, Abdul Rashid, from Headquarters Sub Division Project Construction 1st to Horticulture, Planning and Marketing Division Kashmir, Peerzada Ghulam Mohi Din has been transferred from Project Construction 1st (NH) and posted in R&B Division Kupwara, Khalid Mehmood Qureshi, Incharge AEE from R&B Division Kupwara in Project Construction 1st (NH) and Mohammad Hussain Shah has been transferred from R&B Special Sub Division Gurez and posted in R&B Sub Division Hazratbal CD 1st.

Fayaz Ahmad Dar has been transferred from Hazratbal Sub Division CD 1st Srinagar and posted in R&B Sub Division Boulvard CD 2nd, Mushtaq Ahmad Bahadur, awaiting orders for posting (Repatriated from Skill Development Department) has been posted in R&B Sub Division Kralpora Kupwara, Noor Ud Din has been transferred from R&B Sub Division Kralpora Kupwara and posted as Technical Officer to SE R&B Circular Road Projects Kashmir, Mohammad Sadiq To Executive Engineer R&B Division Mahore has been transferred and posted in R&B Sub Division Shahdara Sharief and Shakeel Ahmed has been transferred from R&B Sub Division Shahdara Sharief and posted in REW.

Ajaz Masood, Technical Officer to Executive Engineer CD 2nd has been posted in DIQC, Arshad Hussain, newly promoted Incharge AEE has been posted in Construction Division 2nd Srinagar, Abdul Gani Choudhary, Technical Officer to Executive Engineer Spl Sub Division Gandoh has been posted in R&B Sub Division West Doda, Abdul Rashid Mir has been transferred from Horticulture Planning and Marketing Division Kashmir and posted in PMGSY Budgam and Abdul Haq Zargar has been transferred from R&B Sub Division West Doda and posted in R&B Sub Division Bathalan Chatroo.

Ghulam Nabi Sheikh has been transferred from R&B Sub Division Bathalan Chatroo and posted in R&B Sub Division Achabal, Nizam Ud Din Ganai from R&B Sub Division Achabal to Tourism Department, Mohammad Jahangir from PMGSY Baramula to R&B Damhal Kulgam, Syed Hilal Ahmad from PMGSY Anantnag to R&B Damhal Kulgam and Irfan Ahmad Banday from PMGSY Baramulla to J&K Housing Board Kashmir.

Farooq Ahmad Purzgar has been transferred from PMGSY Ganderbal and posted in R&B Kupwara, Mohammad Altaf Chekha from R&B Kupwara to PMGSY Ganderbal, Irfan Shafi Parray under orders of transfer to SKUAST K has been posted in PMGSY Baramulla, Khurshid Jahan from R&B Damhal Kulgam to PMGSY Anantnag and Rakesh Saraf from PMGSY Gool Ramban to Horticulture (P&M) Jammu.

Kuldeep Kumar, has been transferred from Horticulture (P&M) Jammu and posted in PMGSY Gool Ramban, Rajesh Kumar from PMGSY Sub Division Basohli to R&B Sub Division Bani, Bharat Gupta from R&B Sub Division Bani to PMGSY Sub Division Basohli, Sanjeev Sharma from J&K Sports Council Jammu to J&K Housing Board Jammu and Sumit Kotwal from Incharge R&B Sub Division Chamba to J&K Sports Council Jammu.

Mohammad Mushtaq has been transferred from R&B Sub Division Billawar and posted in Rajouri Development Authority, Syed Ishtaq Ahmad from R&B Sub Division Vailoo to R&B Construction Division 2nd Srinagar, Gurcharan Singh from R&B Sub Division Marh (Const Divn III) to R&B Sub Division Nowshera, Atul Gupta on deputation to Anti Corruption Bureau has been posted in R&B Sub Division Marh (Const Divn III), Sajjad Khan from R&B Sub Division Nowshera to deputation to Anti Corruption Bureau, Mohammad Younis posted in R&B Sub Division Basholi will hold the charge of R&B Sub Division Billawar, Sunil Boagia posted in R&B Sub Division Hiranagar will hold the charge of the R&B Sub Division Kathua II in addition to his own duties and Satish Kumar Abrol posted in R&B Sub Division Bhaderwah will hold the charge of the post of Sub Division Chamba in addition to his own duties.

64 AEs placed as AEEs, posted

Jal Shakti Department has ordered placement of 64 Assistant Engineers as Assistant Executive Engineers and their transfers accordingly.

According to the order, the AEs, who have been placed as Incharge AEEs are Anil Kumar Gupta, Subash Chander Kerni, Varinder Kumar, Ashok Singh, Sandeep Kumar, Tanveer Ahmad Wani, Pawan Kumar Rajwal, Abdul Rashid Ganai, Ishfaq Ahmad, Manzoor-Ul-Hassan, Rajiv Kumar, Ashish Kundan, Showkat Hussain, Lundup Jamyang, Zameer Ahmad Raina, Mudasir Ahmad Malik, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, Liaqat Ali, Nasir Hussain, Tsewang Tundup, Abdul Ghafoor, Abdul Qayoom Kumar, Parvaiz Ahmad Malik, Sunil Kumar, Gaurav Jamgal, Abdul Majid, Mohammad Rafiq, Khalid Tanveer, Naresh Kumar, Rakesh Singh Manhas, Mumjaz Hassan, Ravinder Verma, Arif Ghulam Nabi, Umer Zahoor Nehvi, Jan Masood Ahmad, Urgain Nurboo, Sanjeev Thapa, Iqbal Singh, Sunil Singh, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Wajahat Ahmad Lala, Vikas Slathia, Amir Shah, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Mohinder Pal Singh, Mohammad Yousuf Naikoo, Sanjeev Singh, Jahangeer Hameed, Rakesh Chanda, Adnan Ashraf Kirmani, Tabish Jehan Qureshi, Asma Ali Shah, Fayaz Ahmad Rather, Hild, Fayaz Ahmad Yatoo, Sadeep Mohammad Naru, Ram Kumar Jandyal, Pardeep Kumar Vaid, Koushal Kumar, Ved Parkash Mangotra, Darshan Kumar Kalsotra and Mohammad Aslam.

Meanwhile, Anil Kumar Gupta has been transferred from TCC Division Jammu and posted as Incharge AEE ISD Pandorian Irrigation Division-II Jammu, Subash Chander Kerni from PHE Rural Division Jammu as Incharge AEE PHE Sub Division Bakshi Nagar, Varinder Kumar from PHE Rural Division Jammu as Incharge AEE PHE Sub Division Narwal, Ashok Singh from PHE Rural Division Kandi III Jammu as Incharge AEE Flood Control Sub Division No III Samba and Sandeep Kumar from PHE Division Reasi as Incharge AEE TO to XEN Irrigation Division Dharmari.

Tanveer Ahmad Wani has been transferred from Sub Division Bhalwal REW Jammu and posted as Incharge AEE Ranjit Sagar Dam.Shahpur Kandi Dam Project, Pawan Kumar Rajwal from PHE Division Doda as Incharge AEE PHE City Division No II Jammu PHE Sub Division Gandhi Nagar Jammu, Abdul Rashid Ganai from Irrigation Sub Division Pulwama as Incharge AEE PHE Sub Division Shopian of PHE Division Shopian, Ishfaq Ahmad from PHE Division Poonch (Sub Division Mendhar) as Incharge AEE Irrigation Sub Division Rajouri and Rajiv Kumar from PHE Sub Division Dharmari (Mahore Irrigation Division Dharmari) as Incharge AEE PHE Sub Division Akhnoor.

Ashish Kundan from PHE Division Udhampur as Incharge AEE Ranjit Sagar Dam/Shahpur Kandi Dam Project, Showkat Hussain from PHE Division Rajouri to Incharge AEE Flood Control Sub Division Khour of FCD Akhnoor, Zameer Ahmad Raina from Irrigation Division Kulgam as Incharge AEE PHE Sub Division Anantnag of PHE Division Bijbehara, Mudasir Ahmad Malik from PHE Sub Division Pahalgam (PHE Division Bijbehara) as Incharge AEE PHE Sub Division Dhamhal Hanjipora of Special PHE Division Kulgam and Muzaffar Ahmad Dar from Flood Control Division Anantnag as Incharge AEE Zainpora Irrigation Sub Division of Irrigation Division Shopian.

Liaqat Ali from PHE Division Poonch (Sub Division Surankote) as Incharge AEE Flood Control Sub Division Nowshera, Abdul Ghafoor from PHE Division Rajouri as Incharge AEE TO to SE Hydraulic Circle Poonch, Abdul Qayoom Kumar from Irrigation Division Shopian as Incharge AEE FC Sub Div DH Pora of FC Division Anantnag, Parvaiz Ahmad Malik from Irrigation Division Anantnag as Incharge AEE Technical Officer to Executive Engineer PHE Division Bijbehara and Sunil Kumar from Irrigation Construction Division Oampore as Incharge AEE Sewerage Sub Division I Jammu.

Gaurav Jamgyal from Flood Control Division Jammu as Incharge AEE FCSD Billawar of Flood Control Division Kathua, Abdul Majid from PHE Division Poonch (Sub Division Mendhar) as Incharge AEE ISD Nowshera (Rajal Upper) I&FC Division Nowshera, Khalid Tanveer from PHE Division Rajouri as Incharge AEE Flood Control Sub Division Poonch of ID Poonch, Naresh Kumar from FCD Akhnoor as Incharge AEE, TO to Xen Irrigation Division Akhnoor and Rakesh Singh Manhas from PHE Division Akhnoor as Incharge AEE Ranjit Sagar Dam/Shahpur Kandi Dam Project.

Ravinder Verma has been transferred from office of SE Hydraulic Circle Jammu and posted as Incharge AEE TO to Xen S&D Division 1st Jammu, Arif Ghulam Nabi from I&FC Division Srinagar as Incharge AEE Irrigation Sub Division Kangan of I&FC Ganderbal, Umer Zahoor Nehvi from Irrigation Division Ompora Budgam as Incharge AEE FC Sub Division Hajin of Irrigation Division Sumbal, Jan Masood Ahmad from Water Supply Master Plan Division Srinagar as Incharge PHE Sub Division Chrari-Sharief and Sanjeev Thapa from Flood Control Division Akhnoor to Incharge AEE Ranjit Sangar Dam/Shahpur Kandi Dam Project.

Iqbal Singh from Irrigation Division Akhnoor as Incharge AEE Irrigation Sub Division Nowshera (Lower) of I&FC Division Nowshera, Sunil Singh from Flood Control Division Kathua as Incharge AEE MPFC Sub Division Head Quarters Jammu of Flood Control Division Jammu, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat from PHE Division Bijbehara as Incharge AEE Sewerage & Drainage Division I Srinagar (Sewerage Sub Division I), Manzoor Ahmad Mir from I&FC Division Srinagar as Incharge AEE PHE Sub Division Watlab of PHE Division Sopore and Wajahat Ahmad Lala from Water Works Division Srinagar as Incharge AEE PHE Sub Division Lal Nagar of PHE Division Chadura.

Vikas Salathia from S&D Division (West) Jammu (Sub Division II) as Incharge AEE RCC Upper Sub Division No II Kathua, Amir Shah from Irrigation Construction Division Pampore as Incharge AEE Anti Corruption Bureau Kashmir, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta from PHE Division Kathua as Incharge AEE Flood Control Sub Division No I Samba, Mohinder Pal Singh from office of CE I&FC Jammu as Incharge AEE Flood Control Sub Division No IV of Flood Control Division Jammu and Mohammad Yousuf Naikoo from Irrigation Division Shopian as Incharge AEE Water Works Division Srinagar (PHE NWR Sub Division Srinagar).

Sanjeev Singh from Irrigation Divisin Akhnoor as Incharge AEE Ranjit Sagar Dam/Shahpur Kandi Dam Project, Jehangeer Hameed from Water Works Division Srinagar as Incharge AEE TO to SE Hyd Circle Handwara, Rakesh Chandan from PHE Division Udhampur as Incharge AEE PHE Sub Division Chowki Choura PHE Division Akhnoor, Adnan Ashraf Kirmani from I&FC Division Baramulla as Incharge AEE PHE Sub Division Handwara and Tabish Jehan Qureshi from Water Supply Master Plan Division Srinagar as Incharge AEE PHE Sub Division Srinagar of Rural Water Supply Division Ganderbal.

Asma Ali Shah from office of CE I&FC Kashmir as Incharge AEE SMC North Sub Division, Fayaz Ahmad Rather from Flood Control Division Kakapora as Incharge AEE PHE Sub Division Watergam of PHE Division Baramulla, Hilda Shafi from Water Supply Master Plan Division Srinagar as Incharge AEE TO to SE Hyd Circle Srinagar, Waseefa Riyaz from PHE Monitoring Cell Srinagar as Incharge AEE I&FC Sib Division Eidgarh of I&FC Division Srinagar and Fayaz Ahmad Yatoo from office of CE I&FC Kashmir as Incharge AEE PHE Sub Division Sumbal of PHE Division Sopore.

Sadeeq Mohammed Naru from Irrigation Division Kathua as Incharge AEE Flood Control Sub Division II Samba FCD Samba, Ram Kumar Jandyal from JMC Division III Jammu as Incharge AEE TO to Xen PHE City Division No I Jammu, Pardeep Kumar Vaid from PHE City Division No I Jammu as Incharge AEE NPC Sub Division Akhnoor I Irrigation Division Akhnoor, Koushal Kumar from S&D (West) Jammu as Incharge AEE Invest. Sub Division Kathua Irrigation Division Kathua, Ved Parkash Mangotra from PHE Division Akhnoor as Incharge AEE Tube Well Irrigation Sub Division No I Jammu TWID Jammu, Darshan Kumar Kalsotra from PHE Division Akhnoor as Incharge AEE RCC Upper Sub Division No I Kathua and Mohammad Aslam from PHE Division Poonch as Incharge AEE Irrigation Sub Division Mendhar ID Poonch.

However, services of Manzoor Ul Hassan, Lundup Jamywang, Nasir Hussain, Tsewang Tundup, Mohammad Rafiq, Mumjaz Hassan and Urgain Nurboo have been placed at the disposal of Administrative Department of PHE/I&FC Union Territory of Ladakh for their posting against available vacancies.