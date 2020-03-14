8 Pakistanis repatriated from India

NEW DELHI: Eight Pakistani nationals, who were jailed in India, were repatriated on Saturday, the Pakistan High Commission said.
These individuals were handed over to Pakistani authorities at the Attari/Wagah border in the presence of an official of the Pakistan High Commission, the mission said in a statement.
Abdul Rashid, Mahmood Ahmed, Syed Javed Iqbal, Ghulam Akbar, Irfan Ullah, Feroze Alwardeen, Javed Aslam and Zahoor Ahmed have been repatriated to Pakistan, the statement said. (AGENCIES)
