8 Pakistanis repatriated from India

NEW DELHI: Eight Pakistani nationals, who were jailed in India, were repatriated on Saturday, the Pakistan High Commission said.

These individuals were handed over to Pakistani authorities at the Attari/Wagah border in the presence of an official of the Pakistan High Commission, the mission said in a statement.

Abdul Rashid, Mahmood Ahmed, Syed Javed Iqbal, Ghulam Akbar, Irfan Ullah, Feroze Alwardeen, Javed Aslam and Zahoor Ahmed have been repatriated to Pakistan, the statement said. (AGENCIES)