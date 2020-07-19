8 more die due to COVID-19, death toll mounts to 244 in J&K

SRINAGAR: Eight more people including three from Srinagar, two from Baramulla and one each from Rajouri, Shopian and Pulwama — died due to COVID-19 since Saturday night, taking the death toll due to the virus in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to 244.

With these deaths, 209 people have lost their lives due to infection in 45 days, and 229 people in 59 days in J&K, where 441 new positive cases were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of infected persons to 13,198. (AGENCIES)