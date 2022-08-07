8 JKAS officers transferred in J&K

JAMMU, Aug 7: In this regard, an order has issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary to the Govt, Preeti Sharma, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Katra Development Authority, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

The order stated that Gias-ul-Haq, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gool, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Gool, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ramban, against an available vacancy.

“Sartaj Hussain, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Estates, Kashmir, against an available vacancy. Parvinder Kour, JKAS, Deputy Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Jammu Municipal Corporation, against an available vacancy and Parveen Akhter, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Jammu, against an available vacancy,” it reads.

As per the order Nagesh Singh, JKAS, ETO, City Excise Range (North), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Samba, relieving Sunil Kumar, JKAS, Project Manager IWMP, Samba of the additional charge of the post.

“Noor-ud-din Bhat, JKAS, CTO (Enforcement), Central, is transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Bandipore, against an available vacancy and Gurpinder Singh, JKAS, State Taxes Officer in the office of Deputy Commissioner (Stamps), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Poonch, against an available vacancy,” it reads.

