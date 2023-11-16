Eight Buildings Gutted In Fire In Jammu And Kashmir’s Doda

DE Web Desk

Jammu, Nov 16: A fire broke out in Bhaderwah belt of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday, gutting eight buildings, officials said.

There was no casualty in the blaze that broke out in Chinnote locality of Bhaderwah at 4.45 am due to a short circuit.

“Five fire fighting machines were immediately pressed into service to douse the fire. Fire has been brought under control”, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Abdul Qayoom said.

He said eight structures were gutted in the fire but there is no loss of life in the incident. The structures damaged in the fire included residential houses, a guest house and a food joint, officials said.