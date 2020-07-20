8 die in Kashmir, J&K COVID tally crosses 250 mark

511 test +ve including 51 CRPF, 16 ACB personnel

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, July 20: Kashmir reported eight deaths of Coronavirus patients today taking the Jammu and Kashmir toll past 250 mark while the spike in COVID-19 positive cases continued in the Valley as it reported 511 cases including 51 CRPF personnel and 16 personnel from Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters Srinagar.

A 65-year-old man from Pootshah Rafiabad died this morning at SKIMS Soura in Srinagar. He was suffering from pneumonia besides other underlying ailments.

A 60-year-old man from Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district who tested positive for the Coronavirus on July 14 died today at SKIMS.

A 65-year-old woman from Shadimarg area of Pulwama died at SMHS hospital last night. Admitted on July 7, she was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and tested positive for the virus.

A 60 year old man from Tankipora Srinagar who was admitted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar on July 14 died today. He was having underlying ailments.

A 72 year old man from Zonimar area of Srinagar dued at SKIMS today. He was declared positive after his death.

Another 67 year old man from Zakoora area of Srinagar died today. He was having underlying ailments.

An elderly man from Habbakadal area of Srinagar who was admitted at SMHS hospital Srinagar died today. He was admitted to the hospital on July 14 as he was have bilateral pneumonia and other underlying ailments.

With these deaths, 234 people in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu have died so far. Srinagar district with 64 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 52, Kulgam 24, 18 each in Shopian, Anantnag and Budgam, Pulwama 15 and Kupwara 13.

Official figures suggest, 3070 positive cases including 63 deaths and 1253 recoveries are from Srinagar, 1623 including 53 deaths and 906 recoveries are from Baramulla, 1147 including 861 recoveries and 24 deaths are from Kulgam, 1165 including 19 deaths and 784 recoveries are from Shopian, 1071 including 18 deaths and 708 recoveries are from Anantnag, 918 including 544 recoveries and 15 deaths are from Kupwara, 999 including 514 recoveries and 14 deaths are from Pulwama, 865 including 430 recoveries and 19 deaths are from Budgam, 464 including 351 recoveries and 5 deaths are from Bandipora and 301 including 123 recoveries and 4 deaths are from Ganderbal.

Kashmir reported 511 cases of COVID-19 infections including 51 CRPF personnel and 16 from Anti-Corruption Bureau headquarters here besides 10 pregnant women.

An official said that Srinagar reported 171, Baramulla 40, Shopian 62, Anantnag 11, Kupwara 3, Pulwama 111, Budgam 94, Bandipora 9 and Ganderbal 10 fresh cases today.

An official said that 833 samples were processed at the virology diagnostic laboratory of Chest Diseases hospital and 145 tested positive. They include 16 officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau headquarter at Peer Bagh Srinagar. The Health Department took 81 samples from the ACB headquarters from which 16 tested positive. These officials have been isolated and contact tracing is going on.

An official said that SKIMS diagnostic lab reported 109 positive cases. This include12 from Anantnag district, seven from Bandipora including 2 BSF men, Budgam 21 including two army men and one CRPF and BSF personnel each, 55 from Srinagar, 48 CRPF men including one each from 79th Battalion based at Sonwar Srinagar and 144 Battalion based at Nehru Park Srinagar, 29 personnel from 185 Battalion Lethpura Pulwama, eight each from Rambagh Srinagar and 23 battalion based at Karan Nagar Srinagar, 11 from General, two from Pulwama, one from Shopian, three from Baramulla, two from Kupwara and two from Kulgam.

The other cases were reported from South Kashmir districts of Anantang, Kulgam, Shopian, Budgam, Ganderbal and Baramulla. The samples of these districts were sent to Modern Diagnostic and Research Centre Gurgaon Haryana.

At SKIMS Medical College Bemina, no outside sample was tested today. However, some already COVID-19 positive patients samples were tested there.