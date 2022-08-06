Eight students injured after bus falls into gorge in J&K’s Udhampur

Udhampur, August 6: Eight students were injured after a mini bus in which they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Massora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.
The bus was enroute to Udhampur from Barmeen village.
The injured have been shifted to a district hospital.
Further details are awaited. (Agencies)
