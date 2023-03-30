8 Arrested For Disturbing Law And Order Over Arrest Of Drug Peddler

SRINAGAR, Mar 30: J&K police on Thursday arrested eight persons in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district who tried to “disturb” law and order over the arrest of an alleged drug peddler.

Police said on March 29, some miscreants blocked Baramulla Uri highway at Nowshera for about two hours and disturbed law and order to aid a drug smuggler Tauqeer Ahmad Magray of Nowshera Baramulla who was detained under NDPS Act and lodged Central Jail Kot Balwal Jammu.

Police said an FIR under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Boniyar and investigation was taken up.

“During course of investigation, Police through human and technical intelligence identified these miscreants who were involved in commission of the crime and were taken into custody immediately,” police said.

The arrested persons were identified Riyaz Ahmad, Mashood Yasin Mir, Ghulam Rasool Sofi Showkat Ahmad, Tasleem Ahmad, Parvez Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad and Abdul Majeed Naikoo all residents of Nowshera village.

The police has requested people to support police to eradicate the menace of drugs in the society and restrain themselves to indulge in these activities which are against the society.