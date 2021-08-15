75th Independence Day Celebrations: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hoists Tricolor at Srinagar

Takes salute of parade at Independence Day function

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 15: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha hoisted the Tricolour at the function on the historic occasion of the 75th Independence Day, at Sher-i-Kashmir, Cricket Stadium, this morning.

The Lt Governor inspected the parade and took salute at an impressive march past.

The Independence Day parade consisted of various contingents of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, JKAP IRP, JKP women contingents, SDRF, Fire and Emergency services, J&K Police, Forest Protection Force besides Brass Bands of JKP, BSF, and JKP Pipe band which were commanded by SSP Manzoor Ahmad Dalal, Commandant JKAP 9th Batallion.

Filled with patriotic ethos of our great nation, the colourful celebrations of the 75th Independence Day remembered the sacrifices of our Bravehearts and rekindled the spirit of Indian freedom movement.

Cultural pageantry based on national integration demonstrated our shared commitment to fundamental values of social harmony and the artists representing the glorious composite heritage also gave the glimpses of a new and resurgent J&K

An impressive display of Bhand Pather and a Bhangra performance were also presented on the occasion.

The Contingent of CRPF was adjudged as the best while BSF and JKAP were announced as first and second runners up.

Similarly, the JKP Pipe band was adjudged as the best band while Brass bands of BSF and JKP stood first and second runners up.

The Lt Governor announced a cash prize to all the contingents of the Independence Day parade and groups who presented the cultural items.

The winners of the National Anthem singing competition held at the District level led the national anthem during the celebration of our national festival.

Among those present on the occasion were Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of J&K High Court; Judges of the High Court; Advisors to the Lt Governor; PRI Representatives; Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC, Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; former Legislators; senior Civil, Police, and Army officers, political and social activists, prominent citizens, media persons, and the citizenry.