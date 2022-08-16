7500 sqft Tricolour displayed at Dal Lake

LG attends Jashn-e-Dal

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 16: A 7,500 sqft National Flag reached the Dal Lake on August 15 after traveling through the length and breadth of the country.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Dal Lake and saluted the 7500 sqft Tricolour displayed on the banks of Dal Lake at SKICC.

“It was a joyous moment for me to salute our beloved tricolour”, he said.

The Lt Governor said that it is a matter of great pride for us that J&K is hosting the National Flag of such huge dimensions under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Utsav.

Following the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people of Jammu Kashmir along with people from all parts of the country have shown great enthusiasm in celebrating ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav’, he added.

The Lt Governor further said that during this Amrit Kaal Khand when we are remembering the journey of 75 years of Independence, we have also resolved to move into a golden future in the next 25 years.

The National Flag was displayed by the team of Himalayan Mountaineering Institute Darjeeling, led by its Principal, Group Capt Jai Kishan, in collaboration with India Tourism, Northern Region, spreading the message of National Unity and Integrity.

The Flag, before arrival in Srinagar was displayed in Darjeeling on 08 August, 2022 on the occasion of 80 years of Quit India Movement.

The team HMI had displayed the same flag first in Sikkim Himalayas in April 2021, and subsequently at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata on 15th August, 2021 and at the Statue of Unity, Gujarat on 31 October, 2021.

Thereafter, the flag was displayed at Antarctica, setting the world record of the largest National Flag of any country displayed for the first time in Antarctica.

Now, in line with the Government of India’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Flag is being displayed in Srinagar. It will travel to other parts of the country in the coming days.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, senior officials of GoI and UT Government besides others were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor attended the Jashn-e-Dal programme to celebrate the 75 years of Independence, under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ organized on the banks of iconic Dal lake at Nehru Park.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor suggested five resolutions in Amrit Kaal Khand for conservation, preservation of ecological heritage.

Observing that there has been increase in population leading to encroachment and deterioration of water resources, the Lt Governor stressed that Janbhagidari, effective coordination, anti-encroachment drive, short- term plan of next 5 yrs and a long-term plan of 25 yrs would be required for restoring past glory of our lakes and rivers.

The power of Jan Bhagidhari has borne visible changes in the cleanliness in and around our iconic water bodies. Today, Dal is cleaner than before. Public focus has now shifted towards the rejuvenation of Gilsar and Khushalsar Lake, he added.

In the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Lt Governor urged all to take a pledge to resolve for ensuring cleanliness of our lakes and water bodies.

Cleaning lakes and rivers with public participation should be our priority. We must think about how we want to see our lakes in the next 25 years and accordingly prepare to achieve that vision, the Lt Governor added.

Water is a living being, it has the power to give life. Be it officials, engineers, people of the enlightened class, everyone will have to manage water resources for the future, he said.

The unplanned development and increasing population has endangered our rich water resources. The city administration, LCMA, civil society and enlightened citizens must work together for the rejuvenation work. Secure, Sanitize and Restore should be our resolution for all encroached or inactive water bodies, said the Lt Governor.

A scintillating Shikara rally with performances representing the rich culture of Jammu Kashmir remained the highlight of the Jashn-e-Dal celebration organised under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

A video was also released showcasing various effective efforts made by the LCMA towards making Dal Lake clean and sustainable.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, while speaking on the occasion said that rejuvenation and cleaning works are under going on mission mode in the entire Dal lake.

Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, H&UDD, in his welcome address briefed about various initiatives towards transforming Srinagar city and progress achieved under various projects under Srinagar Smart City limited.

The musical programme Jashn-e-Dal was organized jointly by the Tourism Department, J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority and Srinagar Smart City Project as part of the celebrations of the 76th Independence Day.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; besides senior officers of UT administration and a number of people were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, LG hosted an ‘At Home’ at the SKICC, yesterday to celebrate the 76th Independence Day.

The Lt Governor interacted with the invitees and exchanged Independence Day greetings with them.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor handed over appointment letters on compassionate grounds to the Next of Kins of security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

While meeting the family members of the martyrs of Jammu Kashmir Police and Security Forces who were among the special invitees, the Lt Governor expressed his deepest gratitude and saluted the sacrifices of the family members of the gallant security personnel.

The nation will forever be indebted to the bravery, courage & supreme sacrifice of the brave hearts who laid their lives in the service of the nation, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also enquired about the well-being of the family members of the martyrs and assured them that J&K Government will always stand by them.