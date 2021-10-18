75 fresh cases reported, 325893 recovered so far across J&K

SRINAGAR, Oct 18: The Government Bulletin on COVID today informs that 75 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 12 from Jammu division and 63 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 331137. Also, 02 COVID deaths; 01 from Jammu Division and 01 from Kashmir Division have been reported today.

Moreover, 100 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 12 from Jammu Division and 88 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, the total number of confirmed cases remains 48 here.

On COVID vaccination, the Bulletin informs that 84,350 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across the UT bringing the cumulative number of doses administered here to 13,795,719.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 331137 positive cases, 816 are Active Positive (130 in Jammu Division and 686 in Kashmir Division), 325893 have recovered and 4428 have died; 2175 in Jammu division and 2253 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 15714258 test results available, 331137 samples have tested positive and 15383121 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 38,479 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 3669979 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 7877 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 816 in isolation and 454499 in home surveillance. Besides, 3202359 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 39 cases, Baramulla reported 10 cases, Budgam reported 01 case, Pulwama reported 03 cases, Kupwara reported 04 cases, Anantnag reported 03 cases, Bandipora reported no cases, Ganderbal reported 01 case, Kulgam reported 02 cases while Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 07 cases, Udhampur reported no case, Doda reported 03 cases, Rajouri reported no cases, Poonch reported no case, Reasi reported one case, Ramban reported while Kathua, Samba, and Kishtwar reported no fresh cases for today.

