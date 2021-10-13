75 fresh cases reported, 325369 recovered so far across J&K

16 districts achieve 100% coverage of first dose Covid vaccine

SRINAGAR, Oct 13: The Government Bulletin on Covid today highlighted that 16 districts; Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Doda, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Kulgam, Poonch, Pulwama, Rajouri, Ramban, Samba, Shopian and Srinagar have achieved 100% coverage of first dose Covid vaccine for the age group of above 18 years old.

The Bulletin also informs that96,550 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across the UT bringing the cumulative number of doses administered here to 13,430,141. It adds that 99.89 percent of the population above the age of 18 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.

On Covid status, the Daily Bulletin informs that 75 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 15 from Jammu division and 60from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 330741.

Moreover, 122 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 44 from Jammu Division and 78 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 330741 positive cases, 946 are Active Positive (218 in Jammu Division and 728 in Kashmir Division), 325369have recovered and 4426 have died; 2174 in Jammu division and 2252 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 15492451test results available, 330741 samples have tested positive and 15161710 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 49,726 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 3643908persons have been enlisted forobservation which included 7511 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 946 in isolation and 456738 in home surveillance. Besides, 3174287 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 37 cases, Baramulla reported 08 cases, Budgam reported 05 cases, Pulwama reported 04 cases, Kupwara reported 03 cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 01 case, while as Ganderbal, Kulgamand Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 03 cases, Udhampur reported 01 case,Rajouri reported 01 case, Doda reported 05 cases, Kathua reported no case,Samba reported 01 case, Kishtwar reported no case, Poonch reported 04 cases, while as Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialing toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialing 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

