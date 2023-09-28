74 Goats, Sheep Killed In J&K’s Kishtwar Fire

JAMMU, Sept 28: Seventy-four goats and sheep were killed in a fire at a cattle shed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

A fire broke out in the shed in the Dachan area of the district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, they said.

The entire shed was gutted, resulting in the death of 74 sheep and goats, they said.

However, there was no loss of human life or injury to anyone in the incident. The cattle shed belongs to Lala Chopan, the officials said.

Police said they are looking into the reason behind the fire. (Agencies)