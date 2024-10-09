70th National Film Awards: President honours Mithun Chakraborty, other winners

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: Only 15 of the over 85 recipients of the National Film Awards are women, President Droupadi Murmu noted on Tuesday while presenting the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to veteran star Mithun Chakraborty at the 70th National Film Awards that honoured cinema across the country.

The awards ceremony, the most prestigious in the Indian film industry calendar, celebrated the likes of music composer AR Rahman for best background music, Rishab Shetty who bagged the best actor award, and Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh who shared the best actress honour.

“The total number of award winners today is more than 85, but the number of women award winners is only 15. In most higher-education institutions, the number of girl students receiving awards exceeds that of male students.

“Similar changes should happen in employment and industry also. More efforts can be made by the film industry towards women-led development,” Murmu said at the award function.

The president also said films and social media are a great tool to bring a change in society.

“The impact these mediums have on creating awareness among people is not possible through any other medium,” she added.

Chakraborty, who was wearing an arm brace in his right hand, received the award amid loud applause from the spectators who gave him a standing ovation as he walked to the stage along with an aid.

“I have come on this stage once again thanks to your blessings… Nothing was handed to me on a platter, I struggled a lot. But today, after receiving this award, I have stopped complaining. Thank you God, you gave me everything back and with interest,” the 74-year-old, who was wearing a green beret much like Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara, said in his speech.

Malayalam film “Aattam” won the top prize of the best feature film, along with wins in screenplay for director Anand Ekarshi and editing for Mahesh Bhuvanend.

Ekarshi said winning three National Awards for his debut movie was special.

“It is a huge honour for us. It really helps in the viewership of the film all the more on the international level…” Ekarshi told PTI.

Sooraj R Barjatya received the best director award for “Uunchai” and the filmmaker said he is grateful for the recognition.

“I’m full of gratitude to the jury and National Awards. For the first time, I made a film without worrying about box office returns. ‘Uunchai’ is art from the soul,” Barjatya told PTI.

The award for best actor went to Shetty for the Kannada hit “Kantara”, which also took home the prize for best popular film award for providing wholesome entertainment.

“Every film impacts society. Our goal is to make a difference. We strive to create meaningful stories that resonate with people,” Shetty told PTI.

Menen (Tamil film “Thiruchitrambalam”) and Parekh (Gujarati movie “Kutch Express”) were named joint winners in the best actress category.

Menen said the National Film Award is a huge validation for her after working in the industry for over a decade.

“This is a celebration for me. No responsibilities, just happiness. I hope someone thinks of me with the kind of script that I would like to do. I would be more than happy to work with good directors and good writers,” she told PTI.

Parekh got teary eyed while she was receiving the honour from President Murmu, leading to loud cheers for her.

The actor, who spoke to PTI ahead of the ceremony, said she had “butterflies in my stomach”.

“I am anxious, but also excited. The whole team, our DOP, writer and director, everybody is here. My parents, my daughter are here. It couldn’t be better,” she said.

“Uunchai” registered another win with Neena Gupta earning the best supporting actress accolade. This is her second award in the category.

Pavan Malhotra was named the best supporting actor for the Haryanvi film “Fouja”. He won his first National Award for the 1998 film “Fakir”.

“It feels good. God has been kind. When your work is recognised, it feels like a pat on your back. I hope I keep getting to do good work,” the actor told PTI.

First-time filmmaker Pramod Kumar won the award for best debut film of a director for “Fouja”. The film also won Naushad Sadar Khan the best lyricist honour for the track “Salaami”.

“Kutch Express” too scooped up two other National Awards — best feature film promoting national, social and environmental values, and best costume design for Niki Joshi.

Rahman won the National Film Award for Mani Ratnam’s “Ponnyin Selvan – I”, which was also named the best Tamil film and earned Ravi Varman the best cinematography honour and best sound design for Anand Krishnamoorthy.

This is the seventh National Award for both Rahman and Ratnam, and first for Varman.

The composer said he is happy his seventh National Award came for a film with Ratnam, who gave Rahman a break with “Roja”. He also received his first National Award for the 1992 film.

“This is the seventh National Award. I’m grateful to God and all the filmmakers who have helped me get these National Awards, especially to Mr Mani Ratnam,” he told PTI.

Ratnam also congratulated Rahman on his win.

“It’s amazing that he keeps (winning)… From the first one that he got (‘Roja’)… To know that he is being recognised and appreciated, that’s fantastic,” he said.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj won his career’s ninth National Film Award — best music director for his short film “Fursat” in the non-feature film category.

“I haven’t become habitual of receiving awards and I believe it shouldn’t become a habit. My feet are firmly on the ground and my head is very much on my shoulders. I am happy to have received awards across categories,” he told PTI.

Manoj Bajpayee received a special mention for “Gulmohar” as did Sanjoy Chowdhury for “Kadhikan”.

Directed by Rahul V Chittella, “Gulmohar” won two more awards — the best Hindi film and the best dialogue writers for Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee.

Pritam got the award for best music director (songs) for “Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva”.

“I have come here with my mother and wife. It is the most happy moment for me that they were able to come along,” the composer told PTI.

“Brahmastra” producer Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerji received the award for best film in AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming and comic) category.

“Every time I step onto this stage, it’s always a different feeling of magic. But there’s one feeling that always remains – gratitude,” Johar wrote on Instagram.

Arijit Singh, who was named the best male playback singer for the song “Kesariya” from “Brahmastra”, was absent from the ceremony, whereas Bombay Jayashri received the award for best female playback singer for “Chaayum Veyil” for “Saudi Vellaka CC 225/2009”.

The 70th National Film Awards, announced in August, honoured the best in cinema for the year 2022.

Days before the ceremony, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting suspended the National Film Award to be presented to choreographer Jani Master in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him.

At the event, his co-choreographer Sathish Krishnan received the honour for the song “Megham Karukatha” (“Thiruchitrambalam”). (PTI)