70 Sheep and Goats Perish As Truck Carrying Them Falls in Gorge in J&K’s Udhampur

Jammu, May 4: A truck carrying sheep and goats fell into a gorge on Thursday on Jammu-Srinagar highway killing all the livestock.

Officials said that a truck carrying sheep and goats went out of the driver’s control at Domail in Udhampur district killing all the 70 livestock it was carrying.

“The truck coming from Manwal side towards Srinagar turned turtle and rolled down a gorge in Roun Domail resulting in on-the-spot death of all livestock it was carrying”, officials said. (Agencies)