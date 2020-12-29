70 Per Cent Of All Covid Deaths In India Are Among Men: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: COVID-19 has hit men harder than women in India, where 70 per cent of the approximately 1.47 lakh people who died since the national outbreak in January were male.

The data was shared by Health Ministry on Tuesday when it briefed the nation on its fight against the coronavirus amid detection of the more aggressive UK-variant in India.

“Seventy per cent of all deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported among men. Forty-five per cent deaths have been reported in those below 60 years of age,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said giving an age- and gender-wise distribution of the total cases.

“Sixty-three per cent of total cases were amongst men… 52 per cent cases were in the 18-44 age group but only 11 per cent deaths were reported from this segment,” he said.

According to the health Ministry, daily deaths in the country – among lowest per million in the world – have slipped to under 300 a day, active cases are at 2.7 lakh after six months, and the cumulative positivity is at 6.02 per cent.

As the Health Ministry shared the significant strides made in containing the spread of the coronavirus disease in India, it also shared that the UK-coronavirus mutation – “70 per cent more infectious” than the old one – has been detected in at least six travellers who landed in the country. (Agency)