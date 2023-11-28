7 Students Rightly Booked Under Prevention Of Unlawful Activities Act: J&K Police

Srinagar, Nov 28: J&K Police on Tuesday said that the seven students of a local university indulging in anti-India sloganeering and intimidation of other students have been booked under relevant Sections of law.

Rebutting reports that the seven students of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir, had been booked under a harsh law, the police statement said, “A number of opinions and comments have been made on the legal cognisance taken of the happenings surrounding anti-India sloganeering and intimidation of others who did not agree with them in an university after the conclusion of the World Cup cricket match.

“Two relevant aspects are brought to public knowledge. First, it is not merely about raising pro-Pakistan slogans. It is about the full context in which the sloganeering took place. These slogans, as has usually been the case with select few bullies, were aired to intimidate those who disagreed and also to identify and vilify those who choose to keep a distance.

“It is also about normalising the abnormal, that everyone hates India (as different from the government of the day and party in power) openly. This abnormal and false thing is practiced mostly on the back of separatist and terrorist networks.

“In other words, the aim is not airing personal preference of a particular sporting team. It is not about dissent or freedom of expression. It is about terrorising others who may be nourishing pro-India feelings or anti-Pakistan feelings or disagreeing. There were written complaints to evidence this.

“The second aspect is, application of the right law. Section 13 of UAPA is about inciting, advocating and encouraging separatist ideology. It is not about planning, aiding and executing actual terror acts.

“It classifies such actions as unlawful. In contrast to other provisions of act it is a softer provision of act. Hence as per the content of the complaints, FIR No. 317/2023 stands registered and section 13 UAPA invoked for inciting and abetting the unlawful activities. Section 505 and 506 IPC too has been invoked for ‘public mischief’ and ‘criminal intimidation’ respectively.

“It is pertinent to mention that, the FIR is lodged on the basis of written complaint received and relevant Sections are invoked as per the contents of the complaint”, police said. (Agencies)