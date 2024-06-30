7 killed in road accident in Karachi

KARACHI, June 30: At least seven persons were killed when an overspeeding coaster lost control and the vehicle overturned after crashing into a pavement in Karachi.

The accident occurred in Sindh province when a trailer took a U-turn and the coaster, coming from behind, rammed into it and overturned, police said.

He added that the driver of the trailer fled while the driver of the coaster was among the injured persons, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The crash resulted in the deaths of seven persons, including women and children, the Express Tribune reported.

Emergency responders provided immediate medical assistance to the injured. The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for further legal procedures.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed grief at the lives lost in the incident.

In a statement, he directed the administrations of CHK, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center and SMBB Institute of Trauma to provide the best treatment available to the injured passengers.

He also summoned a detailed report from Sindh Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon, ordering police to take strict measures to prevent traffic accidents.

“The (driving) licences of drivers who speed up (vehicles) even on busy roads should be suspended. Speeding has wrecked joyful homes along with (taking lives of) innocent children,” the statement quoted CM Shah as saying.

On May 23, a jeep accident in the Liran village of Abbottabad resulted in six deaths and seven injuries. (PTI)