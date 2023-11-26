7 Baratis Injured In Road Mishap In Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch

JAMMU, Nov 26: Seven persons were injured on Sunday after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The accident took place after a vehicle carrying baratis went out of the driver’s control near Nayabat Saujiyan today morning, said a police official.

The injured, he added, were shifted to sub-district hospital Mandi with the help of local residents. (Agencies)